4th of July Excitement at Journey Bank Ballpark

The first-place Williamsport Crosscutters will host the rival State College Spikes on July 4 and 5 at Journey Bank Ballpark. Both games will feature an array of fun promotions for fans.

Thursday, July 4 game is a special 1:05pm first pitch with gates opening at noon. The afternoon start will give fans the opportunity to attend the game and still be able to enjoy 4th of July fireworks and activities in downtown Williamsport or other area communities.

The 4th of July game will feature the following promotions; Cutters Reversible-Patriotic Bucket Hats for the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Professional Petroleum.

Summer Patio Makeover Giveaway presented by Aquarius Pool & Patio and Beiter's. Fans can enter to win a new gas grill and patio set valued at over $6,000.

Dollar Dog Day courtesy of Country Store Brand Meats. $1 hot dogs all day.

Thirsty Thursday. Fans can enjoy $3 domestic pints and $1 off all craft beer pints.

Thank You Thursday. Two free tickets for veterans and active-duty military when showing a military ID at the box office. Tickets courtesy of American Legion Post #104, Hamilton Patriot & MSG Sean Thomas Foundation.

Friday, July 5 is Wrestling Night sponsored by WZXR and features a special appearance by WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Tito Santana. Game time is 6:35pm with gates opening at 5:30pm Fans can get pictures and autographs with Santana in a special meet & greet during the game.

The first 1,000 fans receive a Tito Santana bobblehead

Fans are invited to stay after the game for a special pro wrestling show outside the ballpark at no additional charge.

Tickets are available online at crosscutters.com, by phone at (570) 326-3389 or in-person at the Journey Bank Ballpark box office.

