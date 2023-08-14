Murphy Named Batter of the Week

WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes right fielder Max Murphy has been named American Association Batter of the Week for the period ending August 13, the league announced Monday.

Murphy batted .611 for the week, with three home runs, two doubles, and 11 runs batted in. On Friday against Fargo-Moorhead he homered twice and drove in four runs for the second consecutive game.

The 30-year-old has a league-best 24 home runs and 183 total bases, is tied for the league lead with 74 RBIs, and is second with 42 extra-base hits.

The 12-team circuit's Player of the Year in 2022, Murphy hit .308 while leading the league with 31 home runs, 97 runs batted in, and 242 total bases. He finished among the league leaders in runs (76), hits (124), and slugging percentage (.600).

Murphy, a native of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, has been named to multiple mid and post-season All-Star teams during his American Association career.

A right-handed hitter and fielder, Murphy was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the ninth round in 2014 out of Bradley University (Peoria, Illinois). He earned All-Star accolades twice during his time with the Twins and earned a Minor League Baseball Gold Glove award in 2017. Murphy reached the Triple-A level with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019.

The Goldeyes are back in action Tuesday in Sioux City when they will take on the Explorers at 7:05 p.m. Joey Matulovich (4-8, 4.46 ERA) will start for Winnipeg, while fellow right-hander Heitor Tokar (3-2, 5.06 ERA) is expected to pitch for Sioux City. All the action can be heard on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca with Doug Greenwald on air with the pre-game show at 6:30 p.m.

Winnipeg returns home to start their final regular season homestand of 2023 on Monday, August 21 at 6:30 p.m. when the Sioux Falls Canaries visit Shaw Park.

For information on season tickets, group outings, Skysuite rentals, patio bookings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

