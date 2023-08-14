Home Sweet Homestand for Explorers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers, off to an 8-3 record in August, look to keep up their winning ways and stay in the thick of the race for the postseason as they host the Winnipeg Goldeyes in a three-game series beginning Tuesday, August 15 at 7:05 p.m. The gates will open at 6:00 p.m. at Mercy One Field at Lewis and Clark Park. The X's will feature three promotions that are fan favorites.

Explorers Opponent

Winnipeg Goldeyes, August 15-17

Tuesday August 15 - 7:05 p.m.

2-fer Tuesdays: Buy one reserved ticket and get the next one free! Valid at the box office only.

Wednesday August 16 - 7:05 p.m.

Lucky Dog Wednesday - Buy One Hot dog at regular price, get the 2nd one FREE! Prizes inside select Hot Dogs

Thursday August 17 - 7:05 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: $1 on any select canned beer or select Pepsi canned soda!

Following the series against Winnipeg, the Explorers will travel to Sioux Falls to face their I-29 rivals in a three-game series August 18-20. Sioux City will return Tuesday, August 22 to begin their final homestand of the season against the Milwaukee Milkmen.

For more information or for media requests, please reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

