Vivas Takes Home Pitcher of the Week Award

August 14, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







Gary, IN - Following two outstanding outings both as a starter and reliever, Julio Vivas has received the American Association's Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week for the week ending on Sunday, August 13.

Against the Chicago Dogs last Tuesday, Vivas entered out of the bullpen in the bottom of the first as runners stood on first and third base with one out. Unfazed, the right-hander escaped the jam unscathed and later went on to make his longest relief appearance of the season. In 4.2 innings, he surrendered just one unearned run on three hits, striking out four without surrendering a walk to help the RailCats win 8-6.

Vivas followed that effort up on Sunday, notching his longest start in 2023 in the series finale versus the Kane County Cougars. He lasted 6.2 innings, his longest start since joining Gary SouthShore, and did not allow a single run, scattering three hits and one walk while striking out eight in a 1-0 shutout victory, his fifth of the campaign.

In total, Vivas accumulated 11.1 innings without permitting an earned run, fanning 12 batters while walking only one, finishing the week 1-0.

A former Pittsburgh Pirates prospect, Vivas spent six seasons in their organization before beginning his MLB Partner League career. After making stops with the Normal CornBelters and Lake Erie Crushers in the Frontier League, he made his way to the South Shore in July of 2022, making 18 appearances in his first taste of the American Association.

Earlier this year, Vivas represented Colombia in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, pitching three times in relief against Mexico, Great Britain, and the United States.

