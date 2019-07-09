Munroe Leaves Miracle in Shards, 2-1

July 9, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





FORT MYERS, Fla. - After driving in two on Monday, RF Shard Munroe made a couple of great catches and smashed a two-run home run in the fifth, as the Daytona Tortugas edged out the Fort Myers Miracle, 2-1, on Tuesday night at Hammond Stadium.

Scoreless entering the fifth, CF Lorenzo Cedrola (1-4, R) led off the frame with a single through the right side of the infield. The next batter - Munroe (1-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, SO) - then unloaded on an 0-1 pitch. The native of Freeport, Bahamas smashed the shot well over the fence and beyond the bleachers in right for a two-run blast. The homer - Munroe's first in the Florida State League - gave Daytona (9-13, 44-43) a 2-0 edge.

The contest remained unchanged until the bottom of the eighth. With one out, SS Royce Lewis (2-4, R, HR, RBI) pummeled a 2-2 delivery more than three-quarters of the way up the grassy berm in left for a solo home run. The former No. 1 overall pick's seventh longball of the campaign drew Fort Myers (9-13, 48-40) within a tally, 2-1.

However, that is as close as the Twins' affiliate would get. RHP Diomar López (1.0 IP, SO) entered in the bottom of the ninth and retired Fort Myers in order to conclude the victory and secure his first save of the year.

Munroe was able to help Daytona in more ways than just on offense. The 23-year-old made a diving catch with runners on the corners and two out in the bottom of the second to keep the game scoreless. Later - in the bottom of the sixth - Munroe made a shoestring grab with two on and two out to maintain the 'Tugas two-run edge.

LHP Connor Curlis (5.1 IP, 7 H, BB, 2 SO) made sure his FSL debut was a memorable one. The former Ohio State Buckeye tossed 5.1 scoreless innings to collect his third win of the year and his first in a Tortugas' uniform.

Despite striking out eight over six innings in a quality start, RHP Jhoan Durán (6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 8 SO) did not receive much run sport. The 21-year-old suffered his eighth defeat for Fort Myers.

Daytona will go for the series win on Wednesday, as RHP Mac Sceroler (4-2, 4.53 ERA) is expected to take the ball in game three. Fort Myers is scheduled to counter with RHP Edwar Colina (4-2, 2.63 ERA).

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 11:45 a.m. ET, leading up to the 12:00 p.m. ET start at Hammond Stadium. Wednesday afternoon's game can be heard on www.daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

Following the road trip, the Tortugas will return home on Friday, July 12, to initiate a three-contest set against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. It will be another edition of the franchise's Best Dressed Friday series with special military appreciation uniforms - recognizing all branches of the armed forces - set to be worn by Tortugas' players and coaches. The jerseys will be auctioned off throughout the weekend. In addition, it will be another Friday Night Happy Hour presented by Kona Brewing at The Jack with buy-one, get-one Kona beer products and Bud Light from 5:30 p.m. until first pitch. Like all Friday night affairs, there will be a splendid Postgame Fireworks show following the final out.

Multi-game plans and single-game tickets are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.