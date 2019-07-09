Stone Crabs Game Notes - Tue, July 9 at Florida

After getting rained out Monday, the Stone Crabs meet the Fire Frogs for a doubleheader at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. RHP Stephen Woods Jr. is scheduled to start Game 1, while LHP Shane McClanahan works Game 2.

Coverage of the doubleheader begins at 3:45 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

FSL RAINS ARE HERE

The Stone Crabs were rained out for the second straight day Monday. A day after their finale in Jupiter was postponed, the series opener in Kissimmee was also washed out. The Stone Crabs and Fire Frogs will attempt a 4 p.m. doubleheader on Tuesday instead.

BRING ON THE FIRE!

The Stone Crabs will meet the Florida Fire Frogs for a four-game series starting on Tuesday. It will be the teams' first meeting of 2019. In 2018, the Fire Frogs eliminated Charlotte from playoff contention on the final day of the season. Florida ranks in the bottom third of the league in runs, batting, OPS and stolen bases, placing last in ERA (4.10)

STARTING STRONG

Led by three Bowling Green call-ups, the Stone Crabs' starting rotation has been phenomenal over the last 29 games:

Team ERA K/9 H/9 BB/9

Before May 31 28-27 3.31 6.8 8.3 3.4

Since May 31 21-8 1.4 9.3 5.9 2.1

CRABS OF THE FUTURE

Tampa Bay Rays prospects Ronaldo Hernandez and Wander Franco both participated in the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Cleveland on July 7. Franco went 1-for-2, singling to right against the Mets' Anthony Kay in the fourth inning. Hernandez went 0-for-2 in a game that finished in 2-2 tie.

WANDERING TO THE FSL

Shortstop Wander Franco has gone 13-for-29 (.448 AVG) with two home runs, five walks and nine RBI since his call-up from Bowling Green. The 18-year-old phenom was named FSL Player of the Week last Monday. He ranked second in the Midwest League in hitting, third in OPS, fourth in OBP and XBH, sixth in total bases and slugging and seventh in hits before his promotion. In 131 career games, he's struck out a total of 39 times.

RUNNING WILD

The Stone Crabs have held a massive advantage in the running game all season long:

SB ATT SB%

Stone Crabs 114 152 75.00%

Opponent 43 64 67.20%

APRIL SHOWERS BRING MAY/JUNE FLOWERS

After going 11-14 in April, the Stone Crabs enjoyed a tremendous offensive turnaround ever since:

W-L R/G XBH/G AVG OPS

April 14-Nov 3.1 2 0.232 0.623

May 17-12 5.1 2.7 0.257 0.727

June 16-8 4.5 2.3 0.266 0.706

JOYS OF JUNE

The Stone Crabs finished the month of June on a six-game winning streak, their longest of the season. Their .667 winning percentage matched the second best month in franchise history:

19-8 (.704) - July 2018

16-8 (.667) - JUNE 2019

18-9 (.667) - August 2017

18-9 (.667) - June 2010

CLUTCH IS KEY

The Stone Crabs' success in 2019 has been strongly tied to their ability to hit in the clutch.

w/RISP AVG SLG W-L

First 19 Games 0.193 0.255 13-Jun

Since 0.238 0.38 43-22

