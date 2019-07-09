Mets, Hammerheads Split Doubleheader

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets and Jupiter Hammerheads split a doubleheader at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Tuesday.

The Mets won the first game 3-2 in eight innings. Jupiter bounced back to shut out the Mets 5-0 in game 2.

In game 1, Jacob Zanon's RBI ground out brought home Hansel Moreno from third base for the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth. Ezequiel Zabaleta retired all three batters he faced in the bottom of the eighth to close out the game.

Zabaleta pitched two perfect innings to get the win.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when they executed a double steal with Nick Meyer taking second base and Edgardo Fermin sliding head first safely into home.

Moreno tripled to start the third inning and scored on Zanon's ensuing single for a 2-0 lead.

Jupiter got on the board in the fourth inning when Demetrius Sims hit a RBI single off of Thomas Szapucki to make it 2-1.

The Hammerheads tied the game 2-2 on an error in the sixth when Mets reliever Carlos Hernandez dropped a throw at first base that allowed Jerar Encarnacion to score. Hernandez shook off the error and got the next two batters out to keep the game tied.

Szapucki, who had his first start with St. Lucie washed out after just 0.1 innings last Wednesday at Charlotte, lasted 3.1 innings on Tuesday. He allowed one run on four hits while throwing a season-high 63 pitches.

Moreno went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

In game 2, the Hammerheads hit two home runs off of Luc Rennie in the span of three batters in the second inning to take control.

Sims hit a two-out shot to left-center field for a 1-0 lead. After a walk, Jhonny Santos hit a two-run blast to left for a 3-0 advantage.

A dropped ball in centerfield in the third inning gave the Hammerheads another run and a 4-0 lead.

Sims ripped a two-out RBI double against Rennie in the fifth inning for the final run.

The Hammerheads pieced together the shutout on the mound with four pitchers. Marlins reliever Tayron Guerrero (blister) made a rehab appearance and started the game with a scoreless inning.

Alex Visea pitched the next three innings to get the win. He struck out four.

C.J. Carter pitched the fifth and Jeff Lindgren tossed the final two innings.

The Mets were held to four hits. Jeremy Vasquez went 1 for 3 with a double.

Rennie took the loss. He gave up five runs (four earned) and seven hits in five innings.

The loss snapped the Mets five-game winning streak which matched their season long.

The Mets (14-8, 46-42) and Hammerheads (9-11, 30-53) play a regular nine-inning game on Wednesday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

