Lewis Launches Seventh Home Run, Miracle Clipped By Daytona

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Royce Lewis went deep, but it marked the only run the Fort Myers Miracle could muster in a 2-1 loss to the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday night at Hammond Stadium.

Shard Munore broke a scoreless game in the fifth with a two-run home run to right. The Daytona outfielder was mired in a 3-for-24 funk prior to the home run.

Lewis' seventh home run of the season, a one-out blast in the bottom of the eighth, landed halfway up the berm in left and cut into Daytona's 2-0 lead.

Munroe saved a pair of runs in the second with a diving catch on the warning track in right-center to steal a two-run hit from Michael Helman.

Gabriel Maciel extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an infield single in the first. Maciel is hitting .338 with the Miracle in 19 games.

Jhoan Duran started for the Miracle and suffered the loss despite allowing just two runs in six innings. Duran (1-8) did not walk a batter and struck out eight.

The series continues on Wednesday afternoon with a 12:00 p.m. first pitch.

