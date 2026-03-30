Mighty Mussels Unveil 2026 Opening Day Roster

Published on March 30, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels have unveiled the franchise's 2026 Opening Day roster.

The roster features 44 players and will be cut down to the Florida State League maximum of 30 active players once the injured list becomes official on Thursday, April 2.

Of the 44 total players, 22 appeared in a game for the Mussels in 2025. Top returners include infielders Damuery Pena and Quentin Young, first baseman JP Smith II, outfielder Yasser Mercedes, and right-hander Dylan Questad.

Pena led the team with 96 games played and hit .240 with 28 stolen bases. Young, the Twins second round pick in the 2025 amateur draft, is the nephew of major leaguers Delmon and Dmitri Young. He appeared in five games at the end of the season.

Smith II won a Florida State League Player of the Week honor in August and hit .237 across 24 games after being taken in the 17th round.

The 2025 team stole a franchise record 236 bases, led by Mercedes, who went 34-for-35. Mercedes also led the team in home runs with 10.

Questad recorded a 6.87 ERA across 25 games (11 starts) and leads returners in innings (74.2) and strikeouts with 83.

The top newcomer is right-hander Riley Quick, who the Twins selected with the 36th overall pick in the 2025 draft. Quick had a 3.72 ERA in 31 career games (15 starts) across three seasons for the University of Alabama. In 2025 he had 70 strikeouts in 62 innings.

The roster is highlighted by six members of the Twins Top 30 Prospects, according to MLB.com: Quick (11), Young (14), James Ellwanger (16), Enrique Jimenez (27), Matt Barr (28), and Bruin Agbayani (30).

Roster Breakdown

Pitchers (26): Matt Barr, James Ellwanger, Jack Dougherty, Callan Fang, Adam Falinski, Joel Garcia, Eric Hammond, Michael Hilker, Jake Hunter, Merit Jones, Cesar Lares, Jace Kaminska, Xavier Kolhosser, Cleiber Maldonado, Mike Mckenna, Justin Mitrovich, Reed Moring, Mitch Mueller, Jake Murray, Billy Oldham, Dylan Questad, Riley Quick, Jason Reitz, Kolten Smith, Jonathan Stevens, Brian Zeldin

Catchers (6): Ian Daugherty, Enrique Jimenez, Irvin Nunez, Ricardo Pena, Carlos Silva, Ryan Sprock

Infielders (8): Bryan Acuna, Bruin Agbayani, Harry Genth, Yilber Herrera, Dameury Pena, JP Smith II, Shai Robinson, Quentin Young,

Outfielders (4): Eduardo Beltre, Jayson Bass, Byron Chourio, Yasser Mercedes

Throughout 2025, the Mussels had 90 players on the active roster, with 20 rehabbers, 22 promotions, and 146 total transactions.

The Mighty Mussels open their season on Thursday, April 2 against the Clearwater Threshers. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.







Florida State League Stories from March 30, 2026

Mighty Mussels Unveil 2026 Opening Day Roster - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

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