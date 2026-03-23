Mighty Mussels to Broadcast 106 Games in 2026

Published on March 23, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels have unveiled the franchise's 2026 broadcast schedule.

The Mighty Mussels Baseball Network will provide video broadcasts for all 66 home games, while simulcasting with a free audio stream. Fans can sign up for an MLB.TV video subscription and set the Minnesota Twins as their favorite team to get access to the Mussels' video streams. Games are also streamed for free in the Bally Sports Live app on compatible smart TVs, Fire Sticks, Rokus, and mobile devices.

The network will provide audio-only coverage for the following 40 road games: April 7-10 in Jupiter... June 2-6 in Lakeland... June 16-20 in Tampa... July 1-4 in Clearwater... July 21-25 in St. Lucie... August 4-8 in Bradenton... August 18-22 in Palm Beach... and September 1-6 in Clearwater.

Media Relations and Broadcast Manager Andrew Pawling returns for this third season with the team and his second in the lead play-by-play role. He will be on-air for all 106 broadcasts this season. Pawling's prior broadcast experience was with Florida Southern College, Millersville University, and the Florida Collegiate Summer League. He also freelances at local colleges in the Fort Myers area such as Florida Southwestern State College and Florida Gulf Coast University.

Pawling will be joined on-air by Jack Lydon, who joins the team as the broadcast assistant. He will be on-air for 60-70 games, covering the majority of home games and select road games. This is his first role in professional baseball. Lydon graduated from Hofstra University in 2024 and was a student broadcaster there. He has freelanced at various colleges and was a broadcaster for the New Britain Bees of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League in 2023. Lydon also worked in an off-air role for the New York Islanders NHL team in 2023-24.

2026 marks the third year of a video broadcast for the franchise and the second year of in-house production. Video Production Coordinator Benjamin Catapane will lead the production staff at Lee Health Sports Complex. Catapane enters his fifth season with the Mussels and his third in his current role.

In-stadium emcee Hannah Jo Groves returns for her third season in Fort Myers. She will continue to host select pre-game shows and conduct player interviews for the broadcast team. Groves graduated from the University of Central Florida in 2022 and also emcees for the Florida Everblades.

Pre-game coverage for all 66 home broadcasts will begin 25 minutes prior to first pitch, with a studio segment beginning seven minutes prior to the start of all home games. Pre-game coverage for road games will begin 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

The Mighty Mussels open their season on Thursday, April 2 against the Clearwater Threshers. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m.







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