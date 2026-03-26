Mighty Mussels to Kick off 2026 Season with Prince Concert, Easter Egg Hunt

Published on March 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels will kick off the 2026 baseball season with a three-game homestand featuring a Thursday night concert, Friday fireworks and Saturday Easter egg hunt.

On April 2, Florida-based Revolution 5677 will perform a postgame concert on the veranda of Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers. The band channels the energy, style and emotion of Prince to capture the essence of the seven-time Grammy-winning musician, a Minneapolis native whose childhood home was just two miles from where the Minnesota Twins - the Mighty Mussels' MLB parent ballclub - currently play home games.

On April 3, the Mighty Mussels are recognizing Good Friday with an ol' fashioned fish fry at concession stands along the concourse. Fans and families are encouraged to stay for the entire game to experience the first postgame fireworks extravaganza of the season.

On April 4, early arriving families can send their children down to the field, where the Easter Bunny will hide 5,000 eggs filled with candy, chocolate and vouchers for Mighty Mussels tickets and merchandise. Outside Hammond Stadium, car enthusiasts can check out classic and modern vehicles at the inaugural Mussels & Motors Car Show.

"I'm probably more excited about the 2026 season than any year in our history," said John Martin, managing partner of the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. "Our roster is filled with the Minnesota Twins' future stars, but off the field, we are truly elevating the fan experience with new gameday promotions, themed nights, bigger fireworks shows, more giveaways and a never-ending list of ticket, food and drink specials."

The Mighty Mussels play home games inside Hammond Stadium at the Lee Health Sports Complex, 14400 Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers. Mighty Mussels tickets start at $12 and are available at the Hammond Stadium box office or online at MightyMussels.com.

The three-game opening weekend homestand against the Clearwater Threshers includes the following promotions:

Thursday, April 2 (Gates open at 6 p.m.; First pitch is 7:05 p.m.)

- Postgame Prince Tribute Band Concert: Revolution 5677 will perform on the veranda of Hammond Stadium after the final out.

- College Night: Students with valid college IDs can purchase $5 tickets at the box office.

- Beer Specials: Guests 21 and older can purchase two beers for $5 at concession stands.

- Magnet Schedule Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a 2026 Mighty Mussels magnet schedule.

Friday, April 3 (Gates open at 6 p.m.; First pitch is 7:05 p.m.)

- Friday Fireworks Show: The Mighty Mussels will launch pyrotechnics from behind the right field fence after every Friday home game.

- Fish Fry: Concession stands will mark Good Friday with a traditional fish fry special consisting of battered fish, hushpuppies and coleslaw.

Saturday, April 4 (Gates open early at 4:30 p.m.; First pitch is 6:05 p.m.)

- Pregame Easter Egg Hunt: Families with children 12 and under are encouraged to arrive early for an on-field Easter Egg Hunt that begins promptly at 5 p.m.

- Mussels & Motors Car Show: Car enthusiasts can pre-register for a ticket package that includes parking, entrance to the pregame car show, a game ticket and buffet dinner by visiting RedPyramidProductions.com.

- Flood Protection Night: The Mighty Mussels will debut a new educational series to help homeowners fortify their homes.







Florida State League Stories from March 25, 2026

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