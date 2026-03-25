Phillies Prospects Hang on to Beat Tigers in Tune Up

Published on March 25, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







Nathan Humphreys scored and drove in key runs for the Phillies prospects in a 4-3 win against Detroit Tigers prospects on Wednesday afternoon at the Carpenter Complex. The Threshers' Opening Day roster will be fully formed by Tuesday, when they face the FCL Phillies in an exhibition game on March 31.

Detroit's prospects started the scoring in the top half of the second, bringing a run across on a groundout after a walk and a double to make it 1-0. The Phillies didn't tie the score until the bottom of the fourth, which began with a leadoff triple by Nathan Humphreys. After the first out of the frame, Jack Barker bounced a single over the head of the Tigers' first baseman and into right field to bring Humphreys home and tie the game at one.

The game remained even at one until Jonathan Hogart led off the bottom of the fifth by drawing a walk. He moved to third on a single by Manolfi Jimenez before scoring in the next at-bat. The run came home on an RBI by Tyler Pettorini, who beat out a double play ball to second that scored Hogart to make it 2-1 Phillies Prospects.

Nolan Beltran reached on an error to start the bottom of the eighth inning and moved to third on a double by Jose Familia. He scored on a single by Guillermo Rosario that doubled the Phillies' lead. The next batter, Humphreys, hit a fly ball to right centerfield, caught on a dive by Detroit's centerfielder. Familia tagged and scored from third base to bump the advantage up to three runs.

The game went into the tenth to allow both sides to use extra pitchers in the exhibition. Detroit rallied with two outs, walking two batters and scoring them on a double to cut the lead to one run. But with the go-ahead run on first, the game ended, and the Phillies' prospects held on for a 4-3 victory.

Matthew Fisher struck out two batters with one walk and one run allowed on one hit in 2.0 innings of work in a no-decision. Brad Pacheco tossed 2.2 shutout innings, surrendering one hit and one walk with five strikeouts to earn the win. Deiry Gonzalez retired all four batters he faced in 1.1 innings, striking out two batters without allowing a baserunner. Anderson Navas struck out two and allowed one hit without walking a batter in 1.0 scoreless inning. Adilson Peralta struck out one batter and retired all three batters he faced in 1.0 frame. Luis Avila faced the minimum in 1.0 inning, walking one and picking off the lone baserunner at first with one strikeout and no hits allowed. Orlando Gonzalez finished the game, surrendering two runs with three walks and one hit allowed in the final 1.0 inning to pick up the save.

The Threshers will host the FCL Phillies in a scrimmage at BayCare Ballpark on Tuesday, March 31...First pitch will be at 6:00 PM...The game will be broadcast on the Threshers website...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the upcoming minor league season.







Florida State League Stories from March 25, 2026

Phillies Prospects Hang on to Beat Tigers in Tune Up - Clearwater Threshers

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