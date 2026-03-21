Escobar Drives in Two as Phillies Hold off Jays in Spring Breakout

Published on March 21, 2026 under Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - In their second and final Spring Breakout game of 2026, the Philadelphia Phillies Prospects held off the Toronto Blue Jays Prospects in. 5-4 victory on Saturday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark. The Phillies have one more road game on the road on Sunday before returning home for their Spring Training Finale on Monday.

After a scoreless top of the first inning, Aroon Escobar opened the scoring with a solo home run in the home half of the frame. After the first two outs in the inning, Felix Reyes smacked a solo home run to straightaway centerfield to double the Phillies' lead. The Blue Jays cut into the lead with a run on a two-out single in the top of the first to make it 2-1.

The game remained locked in a 2-1 scoreline until the bottom of the eighth inning, which began with a leadoff single by Carson DeMartini. He stole second base and moved to third on a hit by Dylan Campbell. After Campbell advanced to second on a groundout, Dante Nori connected on a base hit up the middle to score both runners and triple the Phillies' lead. After Nori stole second, a wild pitch to Escobar moved Nori to third, and he scored on a one-out double by Escobar to make it a four-run Phillies lead.

After loading the bases in the top of the ninth, Blue Jays prospect Juan Sanchez cleared them with a two-out three-run double to cut the Phillies' lead to one run. Tyler Bowen then entered for the Phillies, walking the first batter he faced to put runners on second and third. After a foul ball nearly stayed fair for what would have been a home run to give Toronto its first lead of the game, Bowen induced a 3-2 grounder to second base, cleanly fielded by Escobar to seal a 5-4 win for the Phillies farmhands.

Gage Wood started the game and threw the first 3.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts in a no-decision. Alex McFarlane struck out two of the three batters he faced in 1.0 scoreless and hitless frame. Cade Obermueller tossed 2.0 shutout innings with one hit and two walks allowed, along with three strikeouts. Cody Bowker threw 1.0 scoreless inning with one hit and one walk allowed. Brian Walters completed a 1-2-3 eighth inning, striking out one batter without allowing a baserunner. Sean Youngerman pitched 0.2 innings, allowing two walks and two hits, and striking out one with three runs allowed. Tyler Bowen got the final out of the ninth and earned the save, walking one batter.

Escobar recorded an extra base hit in his first at-bat of each of the last two Spring Breakout games at BayCare Ballpark...He was the only Phillies batter with multiple hits on Saturday...The Phillies had their first multi-home run inning in Spring Breakout history in the first inning of Saturday's game...Four of the Phillies prospects' seven hits came in the eighth inning...The other three came in the first...Phillies prospects never surrendered the lead after Escobar's first-inning homer...The final Phillies home game of Spring Training will take place on Monday, March 24, at BayCare Ballpark with a 12:05 PM first pitch...To purchase tickets for the Phillies Spring Training, please email [email protected] or call us at 727-467-4457...The BayCare Ballpark Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 am - 5 pm...The box office will be open on Saturdays from 10 am - 3 pm...Visit our website at threshersbaseball.com for information on tickets and promotions for the upcoming minor league season.







Florida State League Stories from March 21, 2026

Escobar Drives in Two as Phillies Hold off Jays in Spring Breakout - Clearwater Threshers

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