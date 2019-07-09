Dunedin Game Postponed

July 9, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





Tampa, FL. - Tonight's scheduled contest between the Dunedin Blue Jays and the Tampa Tarpons has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

A doubleheader has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 9th, beginning at 4:30 P.M. Game two will begin 30 minutes after the completion of game one. The two contests can be heard across the Dunedin Blue Jays Baseball Network powered by TuneIn with coverage beginning at 4:15 ET.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.