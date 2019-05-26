Muller Does It All in M-Braves Shutout Win over Shrimp

PEARL, MS - Kyle Muller (W, 3-1) tossed 7.0 shutout innings and earned his third win, also going 2-for-2 at the plate in Mississippi's 4-0 shutout win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (19-31) on Sunday night. The Mississippi Braves (22-26) are now 7-3 against the Shrimp this season with five shutout victories.

Muller continued his dominant month of May on the mound with his fourth quality start in five outings, lowering his season-ERA to 1.89 in the process. In five starts in May, Muller has surrendered just three runs in 33.1 innings, a 0.86 ERA.

The Atlanta Braves No. 12 overall prospect struck out five over three perfect innings to start his tenth start before giving up his first hit in the fourth. Muller would strike out a season-high nine batters and walked just two, scattering three hits. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning and ended up throwing 98 pitches.

Muller connected for the first hit by a Braves pitcher this season on an infield single in the third inning. The Dallas, Texas native came back up in the fifth inning with one out and cracked a double off the top of the wall in right-center field. The knock had an exit velocity of 107 mph. Jacksonville starter Jordan Yamamoto (L, 3-5) recovered and got Cristian Pache to fly out for the second out, but plunked Drew Waters to place two runners on base. Riley Unroe came up with a single scoring Muller, and the M-Braves led 1-0. Ryan Casteel added a single scoring Waters, and it was 2-0.

The M-Braves extended their lead further in the seventh inning against Jacksonville reliever Brett Graves. Pache singled with one out and scored on a double from Waters. Casteel produced another two-out RBI - two batters later - bringing home Waters on his third-consecutive single to make it 4-0.

Waters finished the night 1-for-3 with a walk and leads the league with 23 extra-base hits. The 20-year-old also scored four runs over the final two games of the series, now leading the league with 30 runs scored. Unroe was 2-for-4, his first multi-hit game since his promotion to Double-A. Casteel ended the night 3-for-4 and has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games. Daniel Lockhart was the other M-Brave with two hits, going 2-for-4. For the second straight night, Mississippi collected 12 hits.

Jeremy Walker took over for Muller in the eighth inning and needed just 17 pitches to strike out one and toss 2.0 shutout innings to finish the shutout.

The M-Braves will visit Jacksonville twice during the second-half July 11-16 and August 7-11.

The M-Braves will enjoy a league-wide day off on Memorial Day before opening a five-game series on Tuesday night in Pensacola. LHP Joey Wentz (2-3, 4.40) will start the series opener for the Braves against a to be determined starter for the Blue Wahoos. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, MiLB First Pitch app. and MiLB.TV (subscription required).

