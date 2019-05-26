Generals Gameday: May 26 at Montgomery

Jackson Generals (27-20)

at Montgomery Biscuits (29-19)

Sunday, May 26 | 2:05 pm CT | Riverwalk Stadium

Game 48 | Road Game 30 | First Half Game 48

Generals SP: RHP Bo Takahashi, 3-2, 3.38 ERA

Opponent SP: LHP Josh Fleming, 4-2, 2.70 ERA

LAST GAME: Montgomery, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, staged their largest comeback of the season on Saturday night, scoring six unanswered runs to steal a 6-5 victory from the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium. With the win, the Generals (27-20) become the first team to beat the Biscuits (29-19) at home three times in 2019, closing within a game and a half of first place in the North Division.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: The last appearance Bo Takahashi made at Montgomery's Riverwalk Stadium was Game 5 of the 2018 North Division Series, when Jackson won 11-7 to advance to the League Championship Series. Takahashi is looking to help the Generals to another Sunday finale win, and he's coming off three straight starts in which he has not allowed more than one run. Takahashi has not allowed a home run in over a month. His expected opponent is left-hander Josh Fleming, who has not pitched since May 11. Fleming has given up 3+ runs in his last two starts, though he threw eight innings in 3-1 a win over Mobile on May 1. The Biscuits have not lost four games in a row at any point this season.

SWEET VICTORY: The Generals' comeback win on May 25 at Montgomery checked a lot of boxes. It was Jackson's largest comeback of the season (from a five-run deficit), and it boosted them seven games over .500 at 27-20, their high-water mark for 2019. The win for the Generals also marked the first time Montgomery had lost three home games to a single opponent this year, and it was Jackson's first last-at-bat road win of the year (second overall). Interestingly enough, it was also the hottest game of the year Jackson has played (95 degrees at first pitch).

