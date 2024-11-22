Muise, Rivermen Blank Pensacola 5-0

November 22, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - Rivermen goaltender Colby Muise made 31 stops and the Peoria Rivermen eclipsed five goals for the first time at home this season in a 5-0 rout of the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday night at Carver Arena.

Both the Rivermen and the Ice Flyers had excellent scoring chances in the first period as former Rivermen, now Pensacola forward, Cayden Cahill had a breakaway denied and current Rivermen captain Alec Baer had several high-quality shots saved. At the end of the first period, the Rivermen and the Ice Flyers remained in a scoreless deadlock.

It was in the second period when the Rivermen offense exploded for three goals in just over six and a half minutes of work. It started on a Peoria power play as Chase Spencer sent a hard slap shot from the right-wing point that was deflected in the slot by Zach Nazzarett. The deflected shot slid between the pads of Pensacola netminder Kevin Resop and into the net to give the Rivermen a 1-0 lead. Then, while short-handed, the Peoria offense struck again. Mike Gelatt skated up with Michael McChesney on a shor t-handed two-on-one. Gelatt's pass across the McChesney was initially in his feet, but McChesney was able to direct the puck to his blade and he back-handed the puck into the net. A few minutes later, Alec Baer picked up the puck along the left-wing boards. After showing off a nifty move to evade a defender, Baer streaked into the slot and showed great patience as he waited for a shooting lane to open up. Once it did, Baer wasted no time rifling a shot back across to his left and sailed it into the top-left corner of the net. Baer's goal extended Peoria's lead to 3-0 and his point streak to a league-high 10 games.

The Rivermen added two more goals in the third period as Gelatt forced a turn-over behind the Pensacola net. He then sent a quick pass into the slot where McChesney was waiting uncovered. Gelatt watched as his line-mate sent in a hard back-hander into the net to extend Peoria's lead to 4-0. Jordan Ernst added on a fifth goal from a turn-around shot in the high slot later in the period to give the Rivermen the 5-0 lead. By the time the final horn sounded, Colby Muise made 31 saves and the Rivermen had skated to their third win in a row.

Peoria will look now for the weekend sweep and their fourth consecutive victory on Saturday night as they host the Pensacola Ice Flyers at Carver Arena. Face-off is set for 7:15 pm.

