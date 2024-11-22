Osik Strikes in Overtime to Give Ice Bears 4-3 Win

November 22, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release









Knoxville Ice Bears' Derek Osik

(Knoxville Ice Bears) Knoxville Ice Bears' Derek Osik(Knoxville Ice Bears)

Derek Osik scored at 2:33 of the overtime period and the Knoxville Ice Bears overcame giving up a three-goal lead to beat the Fayetteville Marksmen 4-3 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Friday night.

The Ice Bears have won five of six. Fayetteville has dropped two of three.

With Knoxville on the power play, Mitch Atkins carried the puck through the trapezoid to the left corner and passed it to Osik on the perimeter. Osik carried to the high slot where his wrist shot split Ryan Kenny's pads for his third goal of the year.

Dawson McKinney got the scoring started early when he finished off a two-on-one just 1:50 into the game. Eric Olson stole the puck in the Knoxville zone and fed it up the left wing to Daryk Dubé-Plouffe for the odd-man rush. Dubé-Plouffe lifted a saucer pass across to McKinney, who put the puck past Kenny for his third of the year.

Tyler Williams gave Knoxville a 2-0 lead at 11:09 when he intercepted Ryan Lieth's pass in the right circle and beat Kenny top shelf with a wrist shot for his second of the season.

Mike Egan scored off a redirect from in front of the crease for his first SPHL goal. Egan worked with McKinney and Dalton Skelly on the forecheck to keep the puck in the zone. McKinney got the puck to Jimmy Soper in the high slot and found Egan in front at 17:17.

Austin Long scored off a deflection on the power play to get Fayetteville on the board 29 seconds before the first intermission.

John Moncovich redirected a shot past Stephen Mundinger from the left side of the crease. Hudson Lambert shot the puck from the point and Moncovich got his stick on the puck to make it 3-2 at 1:37 of the second.

Moncovich scored off a one-timer from the slot at 4:03 to tie the game for Fayetteville. Grant Loven slid the puck to Moncovich from behind the net and the latter beat Mundinger's glove.

Mundinger made 25 saves for Knoxville. Kenny stopped 20 shots for the Marksmen.

Knoxville visits Macon on Sunday afternoon. Fayetteville travels to play the Mayhem on Saturday night.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.