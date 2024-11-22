Macon Can't Get It Done, Falls in Birmingham

November 22, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem came out flat in Birmingham tonight, and dropped a game to Birmingham for the third time this season, 5-2.

The bad blood between the two franchises was apparent from the outset, as Brad Jenion and Troy MacTavish dropped the gloves before the end of the first period. A Carson Rose goal was the lone marker of the frame, and the Mayhem trailed 1-0 after one period of play.

Nick Favaro sniped in a wrister from in tight on Hayden Stewart to even the game early in the second, but Corson Green's first of the season gave the Bulls the lead for good just 1:23 later. Three fights and one Birmingham goal later, the Bulls led 3-1 going into the third.

The floodgates opened in the early third, as goals from Arkhip Ledziankou and Nikita Kozyrev chased Bailey Brkin at 4:08 of the third period. Dysen Skinner held down the fort in net, and Matteo Ybarra scored a beautiful unassisted goal on a breakaway to cut the lead down, but it was not enough, as the Mayhem were outshot 53-30 by the game's end, and ultimately finish their road trip with a 3-6-1 record.

The Mayhem return home to Macon for Pack The Plex Night on Saturday, November 23 against the Marksmen. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

