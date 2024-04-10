Mudcats Hold off Wood Ducks for First Home Win

April 10, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, NC - The Carolina Mudcats (4-1) saw three leads disappear throughout Wednesday night's contest at Five County Stadium, but a big Cooper Pratt two-run single in the eighth gave the Mudcats just enough of a cushion to hand the Down East Wood Ducks (4-1) their first loss of 2024 by a final score of 7-6.

Despite the several surges from Down East, Carolina never trailed in the ballgame. The Mudcats took a 1-0 lead on a Kay-Lan Nicasia sacrifice fly in the second that was quickly erased by an Echedry Vargas RBI double in the top half of the third. It would be the only run surrendered by Carolina starter Daniel Corniel, who went four solid innings in his debut.

In the bottom of the third, Pratt grounded out to short but drove in Juan Baez in the process. Later in the inning, the Mudcats loaded the bases and Yhoswar Garcia drew a walk to give his team a 3-1 lead. Once again however, the Wood Ducks tied the ballgame, this time on a two-run double by Gleider Figuereo in the fifth.

Similarly to the third, Carolina responded in the bottom half. The returning Daniel Guilarte lined a run-scoring single down the right field line to make it 4-3. Morris Austin (W, 1-0) came on in relief for the Mudcats in the sixth and was effective, allowing just one unearned run on a Chandler Pollard sac fly. The game was not tied very long as a throwing error from Figuereo allowed Tayden Hall to score his third run of the night and give Carolina the 5-4 edge.

With the Mudcats looking for insurance in the bottom of the eighth, Blayberg Diaz led off with a double off Down East reliever Justin Sanchez (L, 0-1). Baez reached on an infield hit before he and Diaz stole second and third, respectively. That set the stage for Pratt, who laced a line drive into right center to score both, giving his team its largest lead of the game.

Blake Whiting (SV, 2) came on to close the game out in the top of the ninth, but not before the Wood Ducks put the pressure on. A pair of RBI singles with two outs from Pollard and Julian Brock put the tying run at second. However, Whiting got Danyer Cueva to ground out to first to end the ballgame.

The two teams will meet again Thursday morning for Education Day at Five County Stadium. RHP Bishop Letson is expected to start for Carolina while Down East hands the ball to RHP Kyle Larsen. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 AM.

