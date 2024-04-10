Delmarva's Late Rally Falls Short

April 10, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (0-5) dropped their fifth consecutive game to open the season as their late rally fell short against the Salem Red Sox, losing by a score of 9-5

The great run of starting pitching continued for Delmarva as Nestor German tossed three scoreless frames in his first professional outing without allowing a hit with three strikeouts.

In the fourth, the Red Sox registered the game's first run on a no-doubt home run over the wall in left field by Jhostynxon Garcia, making it 1-0 Salem.

They added to their lead with four runs in the fifth to put Delmarva behind 5-0.

The Shorebirds, however, would slowly work their way back as Doug Hodo cranked a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to trim the deficit to 5-2, Hodo's first homer as a pro.

An inning later, Aneudis Mordán hit a solo shot over the wall in left to make it a 5-3 game.

Patience would help the Shorebirds tie the game in the eighth as they drew five consecutive walks to plate two runs with Thomas Sosa and Braylin Tavera each picking up RBIs evening the game at five. Delmarva would be held to just two runs in the frame as Royman Blanco struck out back-to-back hitters with the bases loaded to keep the game tied.

That would help spark a Salem rally in the ninth as they scored four runs on a pair of two-run hits by Nelly Taylor and Stanley Tucker to regain a 9-5 advantage.

Delmarva would be unable to answer in the bottom of the ninth and would fall 9-5.

Royman Blanco (1-1) was the winner in relief for Salem with Jiorgeny Casimiri (0-1) taking the loss for the Shorebirds.

Trey Gibson starts his first career game in the third matchup of the series for Delmarva on Thursday versus Blake Wehunt for Salem. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.