Guilarte Added, Norman to 7-Day IL

April 10, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







*ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the addition of INF Daniel Guilarte, called up from the ACL Brewers to Carolina, as well as the transfer of C Satchell Norman to the 7-Day Injured List.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players.

In summary:

4/8: INF Daniel Guilarte added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

4/8: C Satchell Norman transferred to 7-Day Injured List from Carolina

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

