Fireflies' Comeback Falls Short in 11 Frames

April 10, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies' Daniel Vazquez In Action

COLUMBIA, SC - For the second-consecutive evening, the Columbia Fireflies were able to come from behind and tie the game in the ninth inning, but Wednesday night they were unable to walk away with the win as they fell 8-6 in 11 innings to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Segra Park.

The Pelicans (2-3) scored three runs in the 11th off Fireflies reliever Chase Isbell (L, 0-1) to take the lead. Isbell surrendered three blooper singles and an Austin Charles error allowed two, unearned runs to score to give the Pelicans an 8-5 lead.

Erick Torres roped a sacrifice fly to left to score Milo Rushford with one out and bring the score to 8-6 with a runner on first, but the Fireflies couldn't bring home another run off catcher Frank Hernandez (S, 1) in the 11th. Hernandez is the twin of Fireflies' career hits leader and 2021-23 catcher, Omar Hernandez.

The Fireflies rallied late to tie the game. In the bottom of the eighth, Kenyi Perez walked the bases loaded for Austin Charles, who singled to left, plating Erick Torres to move the Fireflies within two. Next, Erick Pena drew a walk to plate Daniel Vazquez and make the score 5-4.

In the ninth, control continued to lack for the Pelicans. Brennon McNair and Erick Torres were both hit by pitches before Blake Mitchell drew a walk to again load the bases, this time against Branden Noriega (BS, 1). Daniel Vazquez poked a single to right field to score McNair, tying the game 5-5 before back-to-back groundouts ended the inning.

Blake Wolters made his professional debut and stunned before running out of steam. He walked the first batter he faced before surrendering a double to Reginald Preciado that put the Pelicans up 1-0. After that, Wolters retired the next nine batters he faced. He had just one strikeout, but kept soft contact in the infield for the most part.

The Fireflies player of the game was Ethan Bosacker, who cruised through five innings, allowing a single hit and no runs to score. The righty had five strikeouts as he held the Pelicans at bay to keep Columbia within striking distance late.

Columbia continues their series with the Pelicans tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. RHP Mauricio Veliz (0-1, 0.00 ERA) takes the ball for the Fireflies and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Ty Johnson (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

