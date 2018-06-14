Mudcats Avoid Perfect Game Bid with 4-1 Comeback Win

June 14, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Mario Feliciano broke up a perfect game with a one-out single in the eighth and sparked a four run and five hit frame as the Mudcats rallied late for a 4-1 victory versus the Pelicans at TicketReturn.com Field on Friday night.

Feliciano's single came against reliever Tyler Peyton and after the previous 22 Carolina (31-35) batters had been retired in consecutive order to start the game. Peyton (BS, 2, 2-2, 5.19) retired one in the eighth to stretch the consecutive outs run, but then allowed Felicano's single to left-center to break up the perfect game bid.

Keegan Thompson started for the Pelicans (33-33) and pitched through seven perfect innings with eight strikeouts before reaching 84 pitches (60 strikes) and leaving the game. He left with his team leading 1-0, but Carolina quickly changed that by collecting four runs and five hits in the eighth to win the game.

Feliciano's perfect game snapping single to left-center was followed by a hit to right from Cooper Hummel, a walk by Ronnie Gideon and then a bases loaded three-run triple down the right-field line from Ryan Aguilar. Rob Henry then brought in Aguilar with a single to center and the fifth and final hit of the inning came off the bat of Joantgel Segovia.

Peyton allowed four runs on five hits and walked one while suffering the loss and his second blown save. He was later followed by fellow reliever Ryan Kellogg, who went on to hold the Mudcats scoreless in the ninth.

Braden Webb started for Carolina and allowed just one run and two hits over five and 2/3 innings while totaling a career high 10 strikeouts. Webb did not earn a decision as he was later followed by reliever Daniel Brown who then went on to earn the win after taking over in the sixth and totaling four strikeouts over two and 1/3 innings.

Brown (2-3, 3.42) also walked two and finished without allowing a hit in his victorious effort. Luke Baker (S, 4) later pitched the ninth and retired the side in order while striking out one and earning his fourth save.

The lone Pelicans run of the game came in the second when Luis Ayala brought in Wladimir Galindo with a one-out single to right-center. The run scoring hit came after Webb walked two straight batters with one out in the inning. Only Ayala and P.J. Higgins had hits for the Pelicans game.

Aguilar went 1-for-3 for Carolina with a run and a three-run triple. Feliciano was 1-for-3 with a walk and a run. Hummel went 1-for-4 with a run, Henry had a RBI single while going 1-for-3 and Segovia went 1-for-4 in the game. Carolina totaled five hits in the victory, with all five coming in the eighth.

The road victory lifted the Mudcats into a 1-0 lead in their series with the Pelicans. It also brought them 2-2 in their current eight game road trip.

The trip will continue on Friday night in Myrtle Beach with game two of the five game series beginning at 7:05 p.m. The game will air on the Mudcats Radio Network, the Big Dawg 98.5 FM and via TuneIn Radio at carolinamudcats.com. It will also stream via live video on MiLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.