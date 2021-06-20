Mudcats and Woodpeckers Rained out in Zebulon

ZEBULON - Today's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Fayetteville Woodpeckers has been postponed due to rain at Five County Stadium in Zebulon. The game will be made up in Fayetteville as part of a yet to be determined doubleheader at SEGRA Stadium.

As per team policy, fans may exchange their tickets to Sunday's postponed game for seats to a future regular season home game for an equal value ticket. There are no cash refunds for tickets or parking. Season ticket packages, group options, single-game tickets and suite packages in the US Foods Club Level are all on sale now at carolinamudcats.com, (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

The Mudcats defeated the visiting Woodpeckers 10-6 last night in Zebulon and finished with a series win after taking four of the five games played. Carolina next plays the Down East Wood Ducks in Kinston at Grainger Stadium on Tuesday, June 22. The Mudcats entered Sunday in first place and with a two game lead over the second place Wood Ducks in Low-A East's central division standings.

The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

