Today's Fireflies Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

COLUMBIA, SC - Today's Father's Day game at Segra Park vs. the visiting Augusta GreenJackets has been postponed due to inclement weather. Based on forecasts for thunderstorms throughout the game, the Fireflies have postponed the game for safety concerns for the players and fans.

The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Saturday, July 24th at 4:30pm. One admission gets fans in for both seven-inning contests, and gates will open at 4:00pm.

"Based on the current forecast and the projected impact to the Midlands, we felt that making the call early was the right decision," said Fireflies Team President John Katz. "The safety of our fans, players and staff is the most important asset we can protect."

Ticket for today's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2021 regular season home game.

