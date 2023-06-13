Mudcats Allow Four Solo Homers in 4-3 Loss

AUGUSTA, S.C. - Carolina Mudcats pitchers Quinton Low, Will Childers and Miguel Guerrero combined to allow just four hits, but each of those four were solo home runs as the Augusta GreenJackets rode multi-homer nights from both Ethan Workinger and Jeremy Celedonio to a 4-3 series opening victory on Tuesday night at SRP Park in Augusta, S.C. The loss was Carolina's season-worst seventh straight.

On top of allowing four solo home runs in the loss, the Mudcats (30-26) also hit into four double plays, including one to eliminate a bases loaded threat in the second, one to start the sixth, one that scored a run in the seventh and one to stifle a comeback attempt in the eighth.

Carolina's eighth included back-to-back RBI doubles from Blayberg Diaz and Gregory Barrios, but ended when newly inserted Augusta (28-30) reliever Chad Bryant got Hedbert Perez to line into a double play to end the inning.

Low (L, 0-2) started and took the loss after allowing Workinger's first solo shot with two outs in the first and Celedonio's first homer with two outs in the second. Childers took over in the third and went on to allow Workinger's second solo blast in the fourth and Celedonio's second solo bomb with two outs in the seventh.

Jorge Bautista (W, 4-3) started for Augusta and worked through seven complete with a run, five hits, a walk and four strikeouts while earning the victory. Relievers Darling Florentino, Chad Bryant and Jason Franks followed with Florentino allowing two Carolina runs and recording just one out in the eighth. Bryant went on to finish the eighth with two inherited runners left on and Franks (S, 2) pitched around an Avina double in the ninth while working a scoreless ninth for the save.

The loss dropped the Mudcats to 5.0 back of first in the Carolina League North Division first half standings behind the Down East Wood Ducks.

HOME RUNS:

Augusta: Workinger 2 (10, 1st inning off Low, 0 on, 2 out, 4th inning off Childers, 0 on, 0 out); Celedonio, J 2 (9, 2nd inning off Low, 0 on, 2 out, 7th inning off Childers, 0 on, 2 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Barrios, SS (Carolina): 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Perez, H, LF (Carolina): 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B

Diaz, C (Carolina): 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Workinger, LF (Augusta): 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI

Celedonio, J, DH (Augusta): 2-for-2, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Childers (Carolina): 4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO

Guerrero (Carolina): 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO

Bautista (W, 4-3) (Augusta): 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

Bryant (H, 3) (Augusta): 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO

Franks (S, 2) (Augusta): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO

SCORING:

GreenJackets 1st (GreenJackets 1, Mudcats 0) -- Ambioris Tavarez pops out to Jadher Areinamo. Hudson Potts pops out to Jadher Areinamo. Ethan Workinger hits a home run to left field on a 1-2 pitch. Justin Janas grounds out to Jesus Chirinos.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

GreenJackets 2nd (GreenJackets 2, Mudcats 0) -- Bryson Worrell grounds out, Gregory Barrios to Jesus Chirinos. E.J. Exposito flies out to Jace Avina. Jeremy Celedonio hits a home run to right field on a 3-1 pitch. Nick Clarno strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

GreenJackets 4th (GreenJackets 3, Mudcats 0) -- Ethan Workinger hits a home run to left field on a 2-0 pitch. Justin Janas grounds out, Jadher Areinamo to Jesus Chirinos. Bryson Worrell strikes out swinging. E.J. Exposito strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 7th (GreenJackets 3, Mudcats 1) -- Hedbert Perez singles to shallow center field. Kay-Lan Nicasia singles to right-center field, Hedbert Perez to 3rd. Jace Avina grounds into double play, Hudson Potts to E.J. Exposito to Justin Janas, Hedbert Perez scores; Kay-Lan Nicasia out at 2nd, Jace Avina out at 1st. Jesus Chirinos strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

GreenJackets 7th (GreenJackets 4, Mudcats 1) -- Bryson Worrell flies out to Jace Avina. E.J. Exposito flies out to Kay-Lan Nicasia. Jeremy Celedonio hits a home run to left-center field on a 1-1 pitch. Nick Clarno walks. Pitcher Change: Miguel Guerrero replaces Will Childers. Tyler Collins strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 8th (GreenJackets 4, Mudcats 3) -- Pitcher Change: Darling Florentino replaces Jorge Bautista. Jheremy Vargas walks. Blayberg Diaz doubles down the left-field line, Jheremy Vargas scores. Gregory Barrios doubles to left field, Blayberg Diaz scores. Jadher Areinamo grounds out, Ambioris Tavarez to Justin Janas. Gregory Barrios steals 3rd base. Luke Adams walks. Pitcher Change: Chad Bryant replaces Darling Florentino. Hedbert Perez lines into unassisted double play, Justin Janas, Luke Adams out at 1st.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

