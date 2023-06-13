Augusta GreenJackets Announce Return of Miracle League/RECing Crew Buddy Game at SRP Park this Saturday

North Augusta, SC The Augusta GreenJackets, the Carolina League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are thrilled to announce the return of the Miracle League to SRP Park this Saturday, June 17th at 4:45 PM. Players from the Greater Augusta Family YMCA's Miracle League and the RECing Crew will play a special exhibition game joined by players from the GreenJackets, before Augusta takes on the Carolina Mudcats at 6:05.

"We're thrilled to be able to bring this opportunity for the Miracle League and RECing Crew back for 2023," said GreenJackets VP Tom Denlinger. "It's something our fans, players, and community really enjoy, and we're excited for this Saturday!"

The game will start shortly after gates open at 4:30, and go for approximately half an hour. Every Miracle League player will be paired with a player from the GreenJackets, with the event concluding with a full-team first pitch.

"The Miracle League removes the barriers that keep children with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and lets them experience the joy of America's favorite pastime. The players get to enjoy the game just like any other athlete," stated Rina Sinclair Associate Executive Director of Wilson Family YMCA. "Also, the parents get to sit in the stands and enjoy watching their child play a game, while a volunteer buddy helps the player throughout the game. To see the joy on these players' faces is an experience not like any other."

The Miracle League is a baseball league designed for children and adults with disabilities. The games are played on a vulcanized rubber field, in order to maximize accessibility. The Family Y offers both competitive and non-competitive leagues. In the non-competitive leagues, each player is paired with a buddy, and there are no outs or scores, while the competitive league does keep score and players compete without assistance.

About The Family Y of Greater Augusta's Miracle League

The Family Y of Greater Augusta's Miracle League is a baseball league specifically designed for children and adults with physical and developmental disabilities. Games are played on a rubberized surface field that accommodates wheelchairs and other assistance devices. The Miracle League Field is located behind the Uptown Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center on Wrightsboro Road.

For questions or if you are interested in volunteering, please contact Rina White at 706-922-9597.

About the RECing Crew

The RECing Crew Special Leisure and Recreation Association was established in 2002 by the families and friends of those with disabilities to offer leisure and recreational opportunities for individuals with disabilities from the CSRA. These programs enhance the physical, emotional, and social growth of those that participate. Currently, there are 200+ individuals, ranging in the ages from 6-88, that participate in one or more programs.

