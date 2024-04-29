Mud Hens Weekly

April 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release









Toledo Mud Hens exchange high fives

(Toledo Mud Hens) Toledo Mud Hens exchange high fives(Toledo Mud Hens)

Overall Record: 16-11, 1st, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

April 24 vs. Worcester (Game One) (5-3 Win/7)

April 24 vs. Worcester (Game Two) (3-2 Win/7)

April 25 vs. Worcester (7-5 Loss)

April 26 vs. Worcester (4-3 Win)

April 27 vs. Worcester (8-7 Win)

April 28 vs. Worcester (8-5 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

April 30 at Columbus (6:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

May 1 at Columbus (6:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

May 2 at Columbus (6:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

May 3 at Columbus (7:05 p.m., 1370 WSPD)

May 4 at Columbus (4:05 p.m., 1370 WSPD)

May 5 at Columbus (1:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

MUD HENS NOTES

Took the series: The Toledo Mud Hens took the week's series against the Worcester Red Sox 4-2, pushing the Hens into first place in the I.L. West. The Hens swept the doubleheader on Wednesday (5-3, 3-2; both in seven innings). After a loss on Thursday (7-5), the Hens took the win on Friday (4-3) before securing the series in a thrilling comeback win on Saturday (8-7). The WooSox took the series finale on Sunday (8-5) to salvage two games.

Runnin' Ryan: Outfielder Ryan Vilade stayed hot against the WooSox, going 10-17 against Worcester in six games. Vilade doubled three times and added two RBI. Vilade was, however, tearing up the basepaths. Vilade stole four bases in five tries and scored six times during the series. Vilade has gone 17-35 (.486) over the last two weeks, clubbing two home runs and five doubles with eleven RBIs and six stolen bases.

Mashing Malloy: Outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy is starting to heat up at the plate. Malloy hit 9-23 (.391) against the Red Sox this past week, smacking four doubles and five RBI. Malloy is looking to return to form from a year ago when he walked 110 times and clubbed 23 home runs with 83 RBI.

Familiar foes: The Toledo Mud Hens head to the state capital to face the Columbus Clippers in a six-game series. The Hens kickoff the series with four weeknight games Tuesday through Friday before a 4:05 pm start on Saturday and a lunchtime start on Sunday with first pitch at 1:05 pm.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Justyn-Henry Malloy (9-23, 5 RBI, 4 2B, 2 R, 2 BB)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Bryan Sammons (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 2 BB, 5 K)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.