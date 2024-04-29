Exciting Promotions Highlight Six-Game Homestand at Truist Field

April 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







WHO: The Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox

WHAT: The Charlotte Knights, who have won nine of their last 13 games, return home to Truist Field on Tuesday, April 30 to open a thrilling six-game homestand. The Knights will host the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, this week at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 30 to Sunday, May 5

Tuesday, April 30 - 6:05 PM first pitch

-Bark in the Ballpark presented by Obedient K9 Academy

-Dog the Bat Dog will be retrieving bats during the game

-Mark from Gastonia (Mark Baker) throwing out a ceremonial first pitch

-Pre-game entertainment with music from Greazy Keyz

Wednesday, May 1 - 11:05 AM first pitch

-Education Day Game - Sea Day

-Gates open at 10:00 AM

Thursday, May 2 - 7:04 PM first pitch

-Thirsty Thursday ($3 fountain sodas, $4 domestic drafts & $6 craft drafts)

-Hungry Games (contestants competing throughout the night)

-Pre-game entertainment with music from the Stolen Bases

Friday, May 3 - 7:04 PM first pitch

-Knights Version Night

-First 1,500 fans through the gates will receive an LED Bracelet

-Inflatable Nightclub

-Friday Night Fireworks after the game presented by Truist

Saturday, May 4 - 6:05 PM first pitch

-May the Fourth Be With You, Star Wars ™ theme night

-Star Wars ™ characters meet and greet (501st Garrison)

-Knights players will wear Star Wars ™ themed jerseys during the game

-Fans can bid on the jerseys with proceeds to benefit Digi-Bridge

-Post-Game Fireworks presented by Truist

Sunday, May 5 - 1:05 PM first pitch

-Cinco de Mayo

-Sunday Family Funday presented by Ortho Carolina and Compass Group

-Knights players will wear Caballeros de Charlotte jerseys

-Kids Run the Bases after the game

WHERE: Truist Field, located at 324 S. Mint Street, Charlotte, NC 28202

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.