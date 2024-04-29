Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Ramírez Makes MLB Debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed Emmanuel Ramírez made his major league debut Sunday for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park. Ramírez is the 999th player to don both a Jacksonville uniform and play in the major leagues, including the 162nd former Jumbo Shrimp. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.

Ramírez logged a scoreless inning in Miami's 12-9 loss to Washington, ceding just one hit and striking out Nick Senzel for his first big league punchout.

A native of Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Ramírez was originally signed by the San Diego Padres on November 19, 2012 as a non-drafted free agent. In seven games this season with Jacksonville prior to his promotion, Ramírez posted a 3.86 ERA, striking out 16 against four walks and 12 hits against in 11.2 innings.

Ramírez reached as high as Triple-A El Paso in the Padres' organization before signing with the Atlanta Braves as a minor league free agent in November 2020. He pitched between High-A Rome and Double-A Mississippi in 2021 before moving onto the New York Yankees' organization for the 2022 campaign, which he split between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In 2023, Ramírez pitched in the independent Mexican League with Monclova. Prior to his major league callup, he had logged 222 games and 681.0 innings across 10 seasons in the minor leagues, as well as an additional 17 contests and 87.1 innings with Monclova in 2023. The Marlins signed him in Januaury 2024 to a minor league deal.

Ramírez is the fourth Jumbo Shrimp alumnus this season to make his major league debut, following right-hander Roddery Muñoz (April 20, Marlins), catcher Jhonny Pereda (April 17, Marlins) and right-hander Anthony Maldonado (April 24, Marlins). During the 2023 season, there were seven former Jumbo Shrimp players to debut in The Show.

