Saints and TWO MEN AND a TRUCK Team up to Raise Awareness for Domestic Violence with Movers for Moms Campaign May 2 at CHS Field

April 29, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - There are two sides to the Saints. One side is our playful, fun, and irreverent side. The other focuses on the community. When a partner aligns with our values a truly magical day comes together. Since 2008 one organization has made it a priority to bring awareness to an extremely worthy cause and they are teaming up with the St. Paul Saints for the TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Movers For Moms Campaign, Raising Awareness for Domestic Violence on Thursday, May 2 at CHS Field

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence more than 33% of women in Minnesota experience intimate partner domestic violence, intimate partner rape, and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetime. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK locations across the country team up with local organizations such as schools, stores, banks, and more in their community to setup collection sites for essential care items needed by their recipient shelters. Using their specialized Movers for Moms boxes, collection sites are set up around the community and events are held to encourage the donation of these items. One of those sites will be CHS Field. Beginning at 4:45 p.m. on May 2, anyone who donates a new, unused household item will receive free admission to that game. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK will have a moving truck on Broadway St. collecting donation items and distributing free tickets. It's that simple and it's for a worthy cause.

"We're raising awareness to bring people, one to help them find a safe place that they can go to or just bring awareness and let people know that it's OK to find somebody to talk to about it," said Sally Fink, Director of Marketing and Communications for TWO MEN AND A TRUCK.

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK work within the four quadrants of the Twin Cities with four different domestic abuse advocacy centers: Southern Valley Alliance, Cornerstone, Lewis House, and Alexandra House.

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK founder, Mary Ellen Sheets, wanted to create a charitable component of the business that focused on the well-being and empowerment of women and came up with the Movers For Moms campaign about 15-yeara ago. Every TWO MEN AND A TRUCK in the country hosts their own event to raise awareness of domestic violence.

"We are truly grateful for the opportunity to join TWO MEN AND A TRUCK in their effort to assist moms in need," said Derek Sharrer, Saints EVP and General Manager. "Movers for Moms is doing incredible work, partnering with our shared communities to help ease the burden of mothers caring for their children during difficult times and the Saints are proud to do our part."

For a list of the new, unused items to be donated, along with the ability to pre-register your item and select your free seat for the May 2, fans can click here to register.

The Saints will take on the Louisville Bats on Thursday, May 2 at 6:37 p.m. with gates opening at 5:00 p.m.

