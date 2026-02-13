Motor City Cruise vs. Maine Celtics - Game Highlights
Published on February 13, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Motor City Cruise YouTube Video
Check out the Motor City Cruise Statistics
NBA G League Stories from February 13, 2026
- Kings Head into All-Star Break with 113-98 Win over Mexico City - Stockton Kings
- Windy City Bounces Back against Grand Rapids - Windy City Bulls
- Legends Drop Overtime Battle to Vipers Before All-Star Break - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Motor City Cruise Stories
- Cruise Sweep Two-Game Series with 123-108 Win over Maine, Enter All-Star Break Winners of 10 of Last 13
- Former Celtics Fuel Cruise in 109-103 Road Win
- Detroit Pistons Sign Daniss Jenkins
- Motor City Cruises Past Memphis to Win Eight out of Last Ten Games
- Jaden Akins and John Ukomadu to Represent Motor City Cruise During NBA G League All-Star Weekend