Motor City Cruise Announce 2024 Opening Night Roster

November 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







DETROIT - The Motor City Cruise, NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, have finalized the team's 2024 opening night roster.

The Cruise's opening night roster is highlighted by two-way players Daniss Jenkins, Cole Swider and Alondes Williams as well as returners from last year's team Devon Higgs and Sam Peek. NBA veterans Lamar Stevens and Dereon Seabron headline the Cruise's offseason additions which also include Aaron Estrada, Reginald Kissoonlal, Javante McCoy, Tolu Smith and Motor City's first round draft pickCameron Martin. The 2024-25 roster also features John Ukomadu, a local tryout player from Southfield, Mich. Ukomadu is the second player in franchise history to participate in the Cruise's local tryouts and make the opening night roster following training camp.

Additionally, the Cruise has waived Jomaru Brown, Cameron Copeland, Onno Stegger and Anthony Tarke.

The Motor City Cruise will host their home opener at Wayne State Fieldhouse to begin their fourth season as a franchise on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. vs. the Windy City Bulls. Tickets for Cruise home games can be found at https://detroit.gleague.nba.com/ or by calling 313-Pistons. Season ticket packages, starting low as $300 ($12.50 per game) are also still available.

A complete opening night roster can be found below:

Name POS HT WT DOB College/Country Last Team G League Exp

Aaron Estrada G 6-3 190 2/3/2001 Alabama/USA Alabama R

Devon Higgs G 6-5 195 2/10/2000 Georgia Southwestern State/USA Motor City Cruise 1

Daniss Jenkins* G 6-4 185 8/17/2001 St. John's/ USA St. John's R

Reginald Kissoonlal C 7-0 220 4/10/1996 Northwestern State/USA Grand Rapids Gold 2

Cameron Martin F/C 6-9 230 3/24/1998 Boise State/USA Boise State R

Javante McCoy G 6-5 180 1/24/1998 Boston/USA Austin Spurs 2

Sam Peek G/F 6-7 195 6/11/1999 Stetson/USA Motor City Cruise 1

Dereon Seabron G 6-5 180 5/26/2000 North Carolina State/USA New Orleans Pelicans 2

Tolu Smith F/C 6-11 245 7/26/2000 Mississippi State/USA Mississippi State R

Lamar Stevens F 6-7 230 7/9/1997 Penn State/USA Memphis Grizzlies 4 (NBA)

Cole Swider* F 6-8 220 5/8/1999 Syracuse/USA Sioux Falls Skyforce 2

John Ukomadu F 6-7 195 10/30/2001 Eastern Kentucky/USA Eastern Kentucky R

Alondes Williams* G 6-4 210 6/19/1999 Wake Forest/USA Sioux Falls Skyforce 2

*Denotes two-way player

Head Coach:

Jamelle McMillan (Arizona State)

Associate Head Coach:

Marcus Stout (Fordham)

Assistant Coaches:

Evan Harville (Westminster), Briann January (Arizona State)

Assistant Coach/Player Development:

Jimmie Oakman (Massachusetts)

Player Development/Video Coordinator:

Dan Fitzpatrick (Syracuse)

Strength & Conditioning Coach:

Rodrigo Alvira Isla (Grand Canyon)

Trainer:

Dave Philbrick (Central Michigan)

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.