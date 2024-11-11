Maine Tops Delaware, 130-111
November 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Delaware Blue Coats News Release
WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (0-2) lost to the Maine Celtics (1-1) by a score of 130-111 on Monday night at Chase Fieldhouse.
The Blue Coats kept the game close through the first half, trailing by just seven heading into intermission. However, in the third quarter, Maine pulled away, outscoring Delaware 43-27.
"We just came out with bad energy," said Blue Coats guard Judah Mintz. "They hit a couple of big threes early and boosted the lead to 13. I think that deflated us a little bit. That is something we cannot have, and we will clean up going forward."
J.D. Davidson and Celtics first-round pick Baylor Scheierman led the way for the Celtics, scoring 30 and 24 points, respectively. Davidson did most of his damage in the paint, either converting layups or getting fouled on the attempt. Scheierman, on the other hand, scored most of his points from behind the three-point line, shooting 6/10 on three-point attempts. Dmytro Skapintsev (16), Jordan Schakel (15), Anton Watson (12), and Ron Harper Jr. (11) also contributed double figures in scoring.
Philadelphia 76ers second-round pick Adem Bona and two-way player Lester Quinones made their debut for the Delaware Blue Coats. Quinones posted a team-high 30 points for Delaware. Bona put up 14 points and nine rebounds. Mintz (22), Jordan Tucker (13), and Max Fiedler (11) also joined Bona in scoring double figures.
Delaware Blue Coats guard Lester Quinones
