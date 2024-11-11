College Park Moves to 2-0 in Sold-Out Home Opener Defeating Raptors 905 122-117

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (2-0) defeated Raptors 905 (1-1) 122-117 in front of a sold-out crowd for the home opening game at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.

Second-year guard Jarkel Joiner netted a career-high 30 points on the way to victory (5-10 3FGM), adding in six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 30 minutes of action.

Kevon Harris tallied a near triple-double, registering 17 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 32 minutes. The Ellenwood, Georgia, native is the first Skyhawk to record minimums of 15-or-more points, nine-or-more rebounds, nine-or-more assists, and three-or-more steals in a game since Tahjere McCall on Feb. 11, 2020.

Tony Bradley cleaned up on the glass, bringing down a game-high 15 rebounds to go along with 21 points, marking his 17 th NBA G League career double-double.

In all, six Skyhawks scored in double figures for the first time this season, including Joiner (30), Bradley (21), Harris (17), Daeqwon Plowden (12), Dwight Murray Jr. (12), and Jordan Bowden (10).

The Skyhawks jumped out to an early lead, holding a 35-31 advantage thanks to seven first quarter triples, with Joiner netting a perfect 3-3.

The Skyhawks would continue the hot shooting into the second quarter, knocking down 13 shots from deep in the first half (13-24, .542 3FG%), tied for the second-most threes in a half in franchise history.

College Park never surrendered the lead in the third quarter, but a late 9-2 run bolstered by four points from Raptors two-way guard, D.J. Carton, tied the game at 115 a piece with 1:47 to go in the fourth quarter.

Joiner, on his way to a career night, would net the last seven Skyhawks points, including a go-ahead three-point basket at the 44-second mark of the final frame to push the Skyhawks to victory, 122-117.

The Raptors 905 were led by the duo of Kennedy Chandler (25 points) and Quincy Guerrier (23 points), while Carton tallied a 17-point, 10-assist double-double.

The Skyhawks return home to College Park on Wednesday, Nov. 13 th for a rematch with Raptors 905 at 7 p.m., followed by a back-to-back against the Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday, Nov. 17 th at 2 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 18 th at 7 p.m.

