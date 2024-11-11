Skyhawks Announce Sellout for Opening Night against Raptors 905
November 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks News Release
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks announced that Monday's Opening Night game against Raptors 905 has officially sold out and a limited number of standing-room only tickets are still available. It marks the first sellout of the 2024-25 season, and the third-straight home opening sellout dating back to the 2022-23 season.
The home opener marks the first of a four-game homestretch, followed by a rematch with Raptors 905 on November 13th at 7:00 p.m., and a back-to-back with the Delaware Blue Coats on November 17th at 2:00 p.m. and November 18th at 7:00 p.m.
During the 2023-24 season, College Park sold out a record-setting seven games at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, breaking the previous franchise record of four sellouts in a single season.
Tickets can be purchased via cpskyhawks.com/tickets, the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.
