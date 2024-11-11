Skyhawks Announce Sellout for Opening Night against Raptors 905

November 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks announced that Monday's Opening Night game against Raptors 905 has officially sold out and a limited number of standing-room only tickets are still available. It marks the first sellout of the 2024-25 season, and the third-straight home opening sellout dating back to the 2022-23 season.

The home opener marks the first of a four-game homestretch, followed by a rematch with Raptors 905 on November 13th at 7:00 p.m., and a back-to-back with the Delaware Blue Coats on November 17th at 2:00 p.m. and November 18th at 7:00 p.m.

During the 2023-24 season, College Park sold out a record-setting seven games at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, breaking the previous franchise record of four sellouts in a single season.

Tickets can be purchased via cpskyhawks.com/tickets, the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.