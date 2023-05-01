Mother's Day at the Ballpark to Feature Special Pre-Game Brunch

May 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







This Mother's Day, take Mom to the ballpark and give her and afternoon with the family that she'll never forget. The Bisons are home Sunday, May 14 with a 1:05 p.m. game against the Syracuse Mets that features a special pre-game 'Mother's Day Brunch' at the Consumer's Pub at the Park and postgame Kids AND Moms Run the Bases.

Mother's Day will start at the Consumer's Pub at the Park at 11:00 a.m. with the special 'Mother's Day Brunch.' The All-You-Can-Eat Buffet will include a special dessert station included ($22.95/adult, $15.95/child). There will also be Bottomless Mimosas, a Bloody Mary Bar or Specialty Cocktails for just $10 each! Game tickets are required, but you can make your reservations here.

As a Family Fun Sunday, the pre-game fun will also include a Mascot Meet n' Greet, face paintings by Smiling Face Painters and a speed of pitch inflatable from 3 and 2 Baseball. Check out our Family Funday page for more information. And special to Mother's Day, the postgame tradition will now include mom with Kids AND Moms Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

It's a Mother's Day to remember and a great opportunity to show Mom just what she means to the family. Click Here to get your Mother's Day Tickets today!

