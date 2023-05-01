Cory Abbott Named IL Pitcher of the Week

May 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Office of Minor League Baseball has announced their Player and Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of April 24-30. Rochester Red Wings RHP Cory Abbott took home the International League Pitcher of the Week award.

Abbott logged 5.2 innings of one-hit ball while striking out 12 St. Paul (MIN) batters in his start on 4/28. Abbott, who struck out eight of the first 10 batters he faced Friday night carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

The native of San Diego amassed 24 swings and misses during his outing which was the most across the Triple-A level and his 12 punch outs were the most for a Red Wings pitcher since LHP Lewis Thorpe struck out the same number in 2019. Abbott's + 28.4 Win Probability Added was 15 points higher than the next player's effort in the Friday night win for Rochester.

Abbott is 1-3 with a 6.46 ERA in five starts with the Red Wings in 2023. His 30 strikeouts this season rank first among Wings' pitchers and fourth among International League arms.

The International League Player of the Week was awarded to former Red Wings OF Josh Palacios, who collected ten hits for the Indianapolis Indians (PIT), including four home runs and a pair of five RBI games. Palacios, the nephew of former Red Wings player and retired Rochester Firefighter, Rey Palacios, logged 76 games for the Red Wings in 2022.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.