Homestand Highlights Episode IV: Return of the Glowsaber

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Star Wars Night is returning to Coolray Field on May 6 as the Gwinnett Stripers bring peace, freedom, justice and security to Coolray Field. The Stripers will host the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox) in a six-game series from May 2-7.

The Stripers will also celebrate the contributions of Asian-American and Pacific Islanders with AAPI Heritage Night on Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday. The homestand continues with a packed three-promotion night on Friday with Cinco de Mayo, Fireworks Friday, and another Xolos de Gwinnett night.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, May 2 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Family Value Tuesday (Presented by Coolray Heating & Air): Hot dogs for $2 and desserts for $1 are back with the second Family Value Tuesday of the season.

Wednesday, May 3 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by Sahlen's with partner New Country 101.5): Free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Bank, our berm lawn seating. Upgrade to the Doggie Bag Pack which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers berm blanket for just $18.

Hero Dog Rescue: As part of Wet Nose Wednesday, meet dogs that are available for adoption thanks to Hero Dog Rescue.

Thursday, May 4 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

AAPI Heritage Night: The Stripers celebrate the contributions that generations of Asian-American and Pacific Islanders have made to American history, society, culture, and the sport of baseball. In accordance with the celebration, Atlanta Falcons kicker and Georgia Southern alum Younghoe Koo will deliver the first pitch.

Thirsty Thursday (Presented by Michelob Ultra): Every Thursday night, fans (age 21 and up) can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each and Cutwater margaritas for just $5 each.

Friday, May 5 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with festive food offerings and lively musical performances!

Fireworks Friday: After a night of entertaining baseball, the Stripers will light up the night sky with a thrilling display of fireworks.

Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will don the vibrant uniforms of Xolos de Gwinnett, honoring the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities for MiLB's Copa de la Diversión.

Saturday, May 6 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Star Wars Night: That's no moon ... that's a visit from the 501st Legion and your other favorite Star Wars characters at Coolray Field for one of the most popular nights of the season!

Kids Glowsaber Giveaway: These are the Glowsabers you've been looking for. The first 500 kids at Coolray Field can secure the high ground with these special giveaway glowsabers.

Sunday, May 7 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Sunday Funday: A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

