Saints Two Week Homestand Is Going to be Totally Rad from May 2-14

May 1, 2023







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints return home for the first of their two, two-week homestands and you can be sure you will learn a thing or two. We'll milk these promotions for all they're worth as we bring our usual entertainment passion. Our fans can expect the ballpark to be jazzed up with the typical flare, so grab the family, especially Mom, because knock on wood these two weeks are going to be hard to top during the May 2-14 homestand.

Tuesday, May 2 vs. Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee Brewers), 11:07 a.m. - Education Day

What better way to spend a day away from the classroom than at the ballpark. The kids will learn through a fun and creative atmosphere. We can teach you how to figure out batting average, slugging percentage and ERA, but what if we took it to the next level. Move over older baseball stats, here comes something more relevant. Let's talk wOBA, wRC+, BABIP, and FIP. Our baseball education is more than just math. You want history, learn about how the game got started and some of the big names in the game. Geography? We've got you covered with where teams are located around the U.S. It's one of the most unique learning experiences for students around the state. Take a trip around the Minor Leagues on our Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, May 3 vs. Nashville Sounds, 6:37 p.m. - How Much Do You Know About Minnesota

If you were born and raised in Minnesota, then you probably know it was state number 32. You're also aware it's the Land of 10,000 Lakes despite there being many more in the state. And, of course, it's home to the Mall of America, the largest mall in the U.S. and Western Hemisphere. But what else can we tell you about our state on How Much Do You Really Know about Minnesota Day. The name Minnesota comes from a Sioux word which means "sky-tinted water" or "cloudy water." There was a recent study that found Minnesota has more exercise facilities per capita than any other state (although the study didn't look at how many people actually use them). If you like inventions, Minnesota is the hub to many of them: grocery bags with handles, scotch tape, in-the-ear hearing aids, water skis, and pop-up toasters. You'll learn all this and more on an apropos Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, May 4 vs. Nashville Sounds, 6:37 p.m. - Not For the Lactose Intolerant on Minnesota Dairy Day

Milk. Cream. Butter. Yogurt. Cheese. Custard. The list goes on and on, but you'll learn about everything dairy has its hand in during our Minnesota Dairy Day. The U.S. consumes more than 330 pounds of dairy per capita per year. Dairy can be used for more than just making some of our favorite foods and drinks. If you have copper pans or brass items that need shining, grab some yogurt from the fridge. The lactic acid in the yogurt eats away at the tarnish and restores shine. Don't be afraid to use milk to give yourself a facial or soften skin. Have an extremely large block of cheese laying around? Feel free to make a bust of your favorite person's face. Brewers use lactose to add sweetness and a thicker mouthfeel to beers, so be sure to enjoy our Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, May 5 vs. Nashville Sounds, 6:37 p.m. - Copa de la Diversión with Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to Latin Music

Cinco de Mayo. Copa de la Diversión. Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy. It's the trifecta of a Latin Celebration. It's the first of three Copa de la Diversión night's as the Saints celebrate the state's Latino history. Copa de la Diversión or, "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. The Saints will become Santos de San Pablo and wear specialty uniforms with a unique new logo. The Saints primary logo is a combined inspiration of their mascot, Mudonna, and sugar skulls, traditional folk art from southern Mexico. The Saints will wear light blue jerseys with "Santos de San Pablo" across the chest. Following the game enjoy our Friday Night fireworks powered by Excel Energy with Latin music. Want your fix of Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, and Karol G? Then be sure to stick around and get those hips moving to our musical choices.

Saturday, May 6 vs. Nashville Sounds, 2:07 p.m. - 5, 6, 7, 8, Let's Dance presented by Koppy Motors

A night after celebrating Latin Music we're going to put your body gyrating skills to the test during our Let's Dance Night presented by Koppy Motors. Whether you've watched Dancing With the Stars or America's Got Talent from your couch, know what it's like to be a Dance Mom, or felt like you'd be just as good as anyone on So You Think You Can Dance then be sure to come out to this one. You don't need to have the grace of a ballet dancer, the steps of a ballroom dancer, or the quick moving feet of a tap dancer to enjoy this night. Let the music guide you and Dance Like No One Is Watching. Feel free to put on your favorite tropical shirt and dance to your hearts delight on Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, May 7 vs. Nashville Sounds, 2:07 p.m. - Totally Rad Vintage Fest

That feeling of nostalgia will wash over your entire body as the Saints bring back Totally Rad Vintage Fest. This curated vintage event comes complete with vintage vendors, activities, and more. Snag that sweet KISS or Rolling Stones shirt, write the next great novel on a typewriter, or find that rare comic book. We're taking you to the wayback machine of the 80s, 90s, and Y2K with everything from clothes, homegoods, videos games, records, and toys. Bring the entire family and teach the kids about what you enjoyed as a kid on Cub Family Sunday.

Tuesday, May 9 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 6:37 p.m. - Larry Doby Passion for the Community

The history of Larry Doby is not only important to Major League Baseball, but it is especially important to former Saints owner and President, Mike Veeck. His father, Bill, signed Doby as the first African American to play in the American League with the Cleveland Indians. The Saints have honored Doby for many years and will do so again in 2023. The Saints and Indians will wear special Negro League jerseys to commemorate the occasion. The Saints will be clad in the uniforms of the Newark Eagles, the same team that Doby guided to the 1946 Negro League Championship. The Indians will wear uniforms of the Homestead Grays, the team Josh Gibson played for during his storied career. Doby will be honored throughout the night with games, facts and a historical perspective of African Americans in the National Pastime. Doby was signed to his first Major League contract in 1947 by Bill Veeck, father of Saints President Mike Veeck. Though he never played for the Saints, the club elected to retire Doby's number 14 during the 2005 season. Find out how to check out the Negro League Museum in Kansas City on a Sun Country Tuesday.

Wednesday, May 10 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 6:37 p.m. - Knock On Wood Night presented by Metro State (Minnesota State)

Athletes are some of the most superstitious people. Get on a hot streak and they won't wash their socks, uniform, or even their jock. We'll celebrate all the superstitious people on our Knock On Wood Night presented by Metro State (Minnesota State). Cross your fingers that everything goes well and if you see a wishbone find a friend, make a wish, and pull with all your might. Be careful not to break that mirror or it's seven years of bad luck. Want to be like your favorite athletes, feel free to wear Tiger's Sunday red or go to the concession stand and order some chicken and it will make you just like Wade Boggs who ate chicken before each game. Let's all agree, however, not to be like UFC fighter Lyoto Machida who each morning drinks his own...nevermind. Find out all the best superstitious spots in the state on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, May 11 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 6:37 p.m. - Pickleball Night presented by Hamline University

It's the fastest growing sport in America. Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria, Kevin Durant, and Tom Brady all own teams. No, it's not the NFL, MLB, NHL, or NBA. The hottest sports trend in the world is pickleball and we celebrate this sport that has exploded on the scene presented by Hamline University. It combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. You can play it indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net. Players use a paddle and a plastic ball with holes. Grab a friend or play on your own, but most importantly have some fun. What better way to enjoy a game of pickleball than enjoying our Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, May 12 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 6:37 p.m. - Let Them Eat King Cake with post-game Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music of jazz

It's the biggest party of the year, New Orleans style. Grab your beads, put on the traditional Carnival colors of purple, green, and gold, and be prepared to eat tons of King Cake. No one throws a Mardi Gras celebration like Cajun Country, but we have no issue tossing our own bash. We'll throw a ball to remember, have our own Twelfth Night, and toss out doubloons. Following our festival, stick around for the post-game fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to beautiful jazz music.

Saturday, May 13 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 2:07 p.m. - Always a Bridesmaid, Never A Bride presented by Minnesota Compost with post-game compost giveaway

Ever feel like all your friends are getting married and you're the only one waiting for the right person? Same. All of us will commiserate on this day. We celebrate the role of the Bridesmaid presented by Minnesota Compost. Think about the role of the bridesmaid. They aren't even the second most important person in the bridal party. Their job is to emotionally support the bride at all times. Then they must assist the Maid of Honor in planning and paying for the bridal shower and bachelorette party, and assist the Maid of Honor throughout the wedding day. Who would agree to take on this role? The things we do for our friends. Following the game, collect your free compost courtesy of Minnesota Compost. You probably can't wear it at the next wedding you attend, but tonight put on your tropical shirt for our Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, May 14 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 2:07 p.m. - Mother's Day

All year long Mom takes care of you, she wants the best for you, she puts you before herself. Despite the fact each and every day you should be the one doing these things for Mom, the calendar says this day is for her. We will make it all about Mom today. Give her the chance to sit back, relax and make her feel special. Make sure everyone comes out to celebrate Mom on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $8 bleacher seats, $16 for outfield reserved, $18 for outfield reserved drink rail and $20 for infield drink reserved, and $20 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game SPIREworks Supershow on May 28 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 1, July 3, and September 3) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

