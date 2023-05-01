ABS System to Make AutoZone Park Debut this Week

MEMPHIS, TN - The Automated Balls and Strikes (ABS) system is set to make its AutoZone Park debut this week as Memphis hosts the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins).

With new technology introduced to Triple-A this season, balls and strikes will be called by an automated system using a computer-generated strike zone captured by high-tech cameras throughout the ballpark. The technology will be used in-game for the first time in AutoZone Park history starting Tuesday, May 2.

For the first three games of each series, all balls and strikes will be called by the new system. The final three games of each series will be played with a challenge system, where the strike zone will be adjudicated by a human umpire and the automated system will only be used in the event of a challenge. Each team will have three challenges per game to protest an umpire's call.

Challenges can only be made by the batter, pitcher or catcher and must be made by tapping the player's helmet or cap immediately following the umpire's call. If the team is correct, it keeps the challenge.

Those in attendance will see real-time pitch location on the video boards at AutoZone Park during games in which the ABS system will call balls and strikes. In challenge games, all challenged pitches will be shown on the video board, similar to challenges in tennis.

The Redbirds played with the ABS system last season during games at the Charlotte Knights and played with the ABS system and challenge rules last week during the series at the Durham Bulls.

