Morton Was Dropping Dimes All Game. 213 Passing Yards & 3 TDs
Published on May 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Columbus Aviators YouTube Video
Check out the Columbus Aviators Statistics
United Football League Stories from May 27, 2026
- Darien Butler Earns UFL Defensive Player of the Week Presented by NOBULL - Orlando Storm
- United Football League Announces Week Nine Players of the Week - UFL
- Brown Stays Hot, Morton Breaks out in Week Nine Honors - UFL
- One Playoff Spot Remains in Pursuit of the 2026 United Bowl - UFL
- Morton, Dean and Miller Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Morton, Dean and Miller Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Morton, Dean and Miller Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Aviators Stories
- Morton, Dean and Miller Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Morton Magic Leads Miraculous Comeback Victory over Birmingham
- Columbus Held in Check, Falls to 2-6
- Columbus Suffers Week Seven Setback to St. Louis
- Ta'amu, Fatukasi and Thompson-Robinson Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week