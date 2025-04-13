More OT Magic Miettinen Wins Game 2

April 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips pulled out overtime magic for the second night in a row, as Julius Miettinen won Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinal against the Portland Winterhawks by a 4-3 score at Angel of the Winds Arena Saturday night.

A slapshot from Landon DuPont at the left circle off a pass from Jesse Heslop opened the scoring and gave the Silvertips the lead at 16:49 in the first period. Hudson Darby tied the game for the Winterhawks with a wrist shot off rebound 6:03 into the second period.

Josh Zakreski claimed the lead for the Winterhawks at 8:38 in the middle frame, sprung on a break-in from a Carter Sotheran pass and roofing his fourth goal of the playoffs.

Austin Roest evened the game for Everett 2:19 into the third period with a shot from the slot off a pass from Dominik Rymon below the goalline.

A powerplay goal scored by Dominik Rymon 9:24 into the third period made it a 3-2 Silvertip lead. Winterhawks captain Kyle Chyzowski answered back and forced the third tie of the game with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle at 13:37, sending the game to overtime.

Julius Miettinen scored the game-winner for the Silvertips 5:46 into overtime as he tapped in a pass from Tyler MacKenzie past the left pad of Portland goaltender Ondrej Štěbeták. The win marks the fourth OT victory for the Tips this playoff run and their third consecutively.

Štěbeták saved 45 of 49 shots on goal for the Winterhawks. Raiden LeGall turned aside 35 of 38 in the win for the Silvertips. Everett carries a 2-0 series lead down to Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

