Game Preview: Round 2 - Game 2 vs Prince Albert Raiders

April 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 1 (Feb 12 2025)

Prince Albert 5 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Feb 8 2025) OT

Prince Albert 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Jan 8 2025)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Prince Albert 2 (Nov 20 2024) OT

2024-25 Standings (Regular Season):

Medicine Hat Tigers Prince Albert Raider

47-17-3-1

Central Division - 1st

Eastern Conference - 1st

Home - 25-7-2-0 - 4th

Away - 22-10-1-1 - 3rd

39-23-5-1

East Division - 1st

Eastern Conference - 2nd

Home - 21-9-4-0 - 7th

Away - 18-14-1-1 - 7th

Round 2 Schedule - Tigers Lead 1-0

Game 1 - Prince Albert 4 @ Medicine Hat 6

Game 2 - Prince Albert @ Medicine Hat - Sunday, April 13 (6:00 PM)

Game 3 - Medicine Hat @ Prince Albert - Wednesday, April 16 (7:00 PM)

Game 4 - Medicine Hat @ Prince Albert - Thursday, April 17 (7:00 PM)

Game 5 - Prince Albert @ Medicine Hat - Saturday, April 19 (4:00 PM)*

Game 6 - Medicine Hat @ Prince Albert - Monday, April 21 (7:00 PM)*

Game 7 - Prince Albert @ Medicine Hat - Wednesday, April 23 (7:00 PM)*

*If necessary.

Previous Game: The Tigers defeated the Prince Albert Raiders 6-4 in Game 1 at Co-op Place. Bryce Pickford (2A), Mathew Ward (2A) and Oasiz Wiesblatt (1G, 1A) led the Tigers with two points each. Gavin McKenna, Ryder Ritchie, Liam Ruck, Josh Van Mulligen and Misha Volotovskii all lit the lamp for the Tigers in the victory. Jordan Switzer made 16 saves to record his first ever WHL playoff victory.

Tigers Statistical Leaders (Playoffs):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Oasiz Wiesblatt (8) Wins - Harrison Meneghin (4)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (14) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.886)

Points - Gavin McKenna (17) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.66)

PIMs - Ryder Ritchie (10) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)

Plus/Minus - 4 Players Tied (+6)

Special Teams (Playoffs):

Power Play: 8 - 23 - 34.8%

Penalty Kill: 15 - 19 - 78.9%

League Top 10s (Playoffs):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 17 (2nd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 14 (Tied 4th)

Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 8 (1st)

Goals Ryder Ritchie - 5 (Tied 7th)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 14 (2nd)

Power Play Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 4 (1st)

Power Play Goals Ryder Ritchie - 3 (Tied 2nd)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 5 (Tied 2nd)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 1 (Tied 2nd)

Game Winning Goals Ryder Ritchie - 2 (Tied 1st)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 2 (Tied 1st)

Game Winning Goals Hunter St. Martin - 1 (Tied 7th)

First Goals Bryce Pickford - 2 (Tied 1st)

First Goals Markus Ruck - 1 (Tied 7th)

First Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 1 (Tied 7th)

Insurance Goals Ryder Ritchie - 1 (Tied 4th)

Insurance Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 1 (Tied 4th)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +6 (Tied 10th)

Plus/Minus Bryce Pickford - +6 (Tied 10th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +6 (Tied 10th)

Plus/Minus Oasiz Wiesblatt - +6 (Tied 10th)

Wins Harrison Meneghin - 4 (Tied 3rd)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.66 (7th)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 1 (Tied 2nd)

Roaring Runs (Playoffs):

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 6 Game Point Streak - 17 Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 6 Game Point Streak - 14 Points

Ryder Ritchie 5 Game Point Streak - 9 Points

2024-25 Standings (Regular Season):

47-17-3-1

Central Div. - 1st

Eastern Con. - 1st

Home (25-7-2-0)

Away (22-10-1-1)

Tigers Statistical Leaders (Regular Season):

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Gavin McKenna (41) Wins - Harrison Meneghin / Jordan Switzer (23)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (88) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.901)

Points - Gavin McKenna (129) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.58)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (148) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer (4)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+60)

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Power Play: 67 - 240 - 27.9% (4th)

Penalty Kill: 212 - 265 - 80.0% (4th)

League Top 10s (Regular Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 129 (2nd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 103 (5th)

Goals Gavin McKenna - 41 (Tied 5th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 39 (Tied 10th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (Tied 4th)

Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 25 (1st)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 88 (1st)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 67 (5th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 28 (5th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 7 (1st)

Short Handed Goals Gavin McKenna - 4 (Tied 3rd)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 9 (Tied 2nd)

Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 7 (Tied 3rd)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +60 (1st)

Plus/Minus Oasiz Wiesblatt - +47 (4th)

Plus/Minus Veeti Vaisanen - +41 (10th)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 148 (2nd)

Wins Harrison Meneghin - 23 (Tied 8th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 23 (Tied 8th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.58 (3rd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.65 (Tied 4th)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 4 (Tied 2nd)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 3 (Tied 4th)

Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Basha, Molendyk, Neutens, Pacheco, St. Martin, Van Mulligen, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Muhonen, Pickford, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Moss, Switzer

16 Years Old (2008) Gordon-Carroll, M. Ruck, L. Ruck

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

Vs Swift Current 6-3 Win Vs Prince Albert - Sun. Apr 13 6:00 PM (MST)

@ Swift Current 5-4 Loss @ Prince Albert - Wed. Apr 16 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Swift Current 4-3 Win @ Prince Albert - Thur. Apr 17 7:00 PM (MST)

Vs Swift Current 3-2 Win Vs Prince Albert - Sat. Apr 19* 4:00 PM (MST)

Vs Prince Albert 6-4 Win @ Prince Albert - Mon. Apr 21* 7:00 PM (MST)

* If necessary

