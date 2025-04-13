Chiefs Kick off Second Round of WHL Playoffs vs Victoria at Home Sunday

April 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Victoria Royals Sunday night for the first game of the second round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

The Chiefs and Royals are playing each other in the post-season for the fourth time ever, with Spokane trying to even the all-time series. The Chiefs earned three wins against the Royals this season, including a shootout victory in their last meeting. In total, Spokane outscored Victoria 20-9 on the season.

2011 - Spokane wins 4-1 in first round (Victoria Royals were the Chilliwack Bruins)

2014 - Victoria wins 4-0 in first round

2016 - Victoria wins 4-2 in first round

LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

TIME: 6:05 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo

