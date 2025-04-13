Chiefs Kick off Second Round of WHL Playoffs vs Victoria at Home Sunday
April 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Victoria Royals Sunday night for the first game of the second round of the 2025 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.
The Chiefs and Royals are playing each other in the post-season for the fourth time ever, with Spokane trying to even the all-time series. The Chiefs earned three wins against the Royals this season, including a shootout victory in their last meeting. In total, Spokane outscored Victoria 20-9 on the season.
2011 - Spokane wins 4-1 in first round (Victoria Royals were the Chilliwack Bruins)
2014 - Victoria wins 4-0 in first round
2016 - Victoria wins 4-2 in first round
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
TIME: 6:05 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2025
- More OT Magic Miettinen Wins Game 2 - Everett Silvertips
- Game Preview: Round 2 - Game 2 vs Prince Albert Raiders - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Kick off Second Round of WHL Playoffs vs Victoria at Home Sunday - Spokane Chiefs
- Series Preview - Spokane Chifes (2) vs Victoria Royals (3) - Spokane Chiefs
- Tigers Take Game One 6-4 - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Winterhawks Drop Game 2 in OT 4-3 - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Kick off Second Round of WHL Playoffs vs Victoria at Home Sunday
- Series Preview - Spokane Chifes (2) vs Victoria Royals (3)
- Chiefs, Indians Broadcaster Mike Boyle Set to Complete Historic Doubleheader Sunday
- Spokane Chiefs, Fan Club Launch New Digital 50/50 Raffle Experience at Spokane Arena
- Catton, Cristall Among Finalists for Four Broncos Memorial Trophy