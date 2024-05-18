More Late Game Magic for Grizzlies as They Escape with Win

May 18, 2024 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - For the second game in a row, the Ports (14-22) were stuck on two runs after scoring early, as the Grizzlies (21-16) won 5-2 to take game five of the six-game series.

Cole Conn blasted a solo home run (3) into the BBQ Bullpen in left in the bottom of the first to get Stockton out to an early 1-0 lead. Fresno would answer with a home run of their own in the top of the second, as Jason Hinchman hit his first of the season over the Michelob Ultra sign in left center with Jake Snider on base to put the Grizzlies up 2-1.

The Ports would answer in the bottom of the inning after Ryan Lasko led off the frame with a walk and Nelson Beltran doubled off the wall in right. That was followed by a sac fly from Casey Yamauchi to tie the game at 2-2. But the homer from Conn and Beltran's double would be the only two hits the Ports would muster on the night, as walks for Conn, Beltran, and Myles Naylor - all in different innings - would be the only other base runners Stockton would get.

A throwing error from TJ Schofield-Sam when Tzu-Chen Sha went to cover first after a little nubber off the bat of Snider would allow Fresno's left fielder to get all the way to third. That was followed by a sac fly from Hinchman just short of where he hit his home run, and the Grizzlies went ahead 3-2.

Fresno would tack on in the ninth when Hinchman doubled to left center to score Snider, and a base hit from Felix Tena into right scored Hinchman for a 5-2 Grizzlies lead. Naylor would get his walk with one out in the ninth, but Brady Hill retired Lasko and Beltran to end the game and collect his fourth save of the season.

UP NEXT

The series finale is set for a 2:09 p.m. first pitch on Sunday, with righty Jace Kaminska (2-1, 1.52) going against 19-year-old right hander Steven Echavarria (0-0, 5.19) to close out the six-game set.

