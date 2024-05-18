All Aboard! Cruz and Grizzlies bullpen sail past Ports 4-2

May 18, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (20-16) sunk the Stockton Ports (14-21) 4-2 Friday night from Banner Island Ballpark. The Grizzlies improved to 69-25 all-time against the Ports (8-2 record this season) with a 38-8 all-time record (8-2 this year) at Banner Island Ballpark. Seven of Fresno's last eight games have been decided by one or two runs, which includes all three of their wins in this series (5-2 record in that span). The Grizzlies relished their first victory on the road when tied after six and seven innings, while picking up their second away triumph after the opponent scores first.

Stockton took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Luke Mann swatted a solo shot to right field, his seventh homer of the season. It was Mann's third longball in the last two contests. After that clout, Mann was 6-for-6 with a trio of wallops, two doubles, one single, seven RBI and four runs scored dating back to yesterday's game. The Ports made it 2-0 in the bottom of the third when Casey Yamauchi clubbed a single to right, netting Pedro Pineda, who reached on a fielding error.

In the top of the fifth, Fresno cut the deficit to 2-1 when Fadriel Cruz powered a solo tater to right field, his second tank of the year. The Grizzlies knotted the game up at two in the top of the sixth after a designed double steal. Aidan Longwell stopped halfway between first and second, allowing GJ Hill to race home. Hill logged a walk and swiped two bags en route to the run. In the top of the ninth, Fresno loaded the bases, putting pressure on Stockton. Braylen Wimmer mustered an infield single, Andy Perez worked a 12-pitch walk and EJ Andrews Jr. dropped a bunt single down the third base line. That brought Cruz to the dish, who poked an infield single past the pitcher, driving in the go-ahead run. A double play recorded Perez, nudging the Grizzlies ahead for good, 4-2.

Grizzlies' starter Jack Mahoney yielded a no-decision after five and two-thirds innings of work. Mahoney allowed a pair of runs (one earned), on four hits and two walks while whiffing three. He gave way to Collin Baumgartner, who retired all four batters he faced. Baumgartner punched out two before handing the ball off to Bryson Hammer (2-1). The southpaw was awarded the win after two electric frames, striking out two as well. The duo managed three and one-third innings of scoreless baseball, combining for four strikeouts.

Ports' righty Jackson Finley did not factor in the line after five frames of one-run ball. A first inning single and the Cruz homer were the only damage to Finley, who fanned seven. Yunior Tur struck out six over two and two-thirds innings of relief, permitting one run. Mark Adamiak (1-1) suffered the setback after surrendering the final two runs in the ninth. The clubs continue their series tomorrow evening from Banner Island Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LF/RF Fadriel Cruz (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- Grizzlies Bullpen (3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

- 1B Aidan Longwell (2-4, SB)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 3B Luke Mann (1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- RHP Jackson Finley (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

- 2B Casey Yamauchi (1-4, RBI)

On Deck:

Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Stockton Ports

Fresno LHP Isaiah Coupet (3-1, 5.06) vs. Stockton RHP Tzu-Chen Sha (1-0, 4.38)

On That Fres-Note:

Bryson Hammer has received both of his wins during the series (Tuesday and Friday).

