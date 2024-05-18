Classic from LoanMart Field, Quakes Win

May 18, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - In an absolute classic, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes found a way to get past the Inland Empire 66ers on Friday night in front of more than 4,000 fans at LoanMart Field, taking a 13-12 victory.

Logan Wagner's RBI double down the right-field line off 66ers' reliever Chris Barraza (0-2) scored Samuel Munoz two batters into the ninth, giving the Quakes the walk-off win and their third "W" in four games this series.

Rancho rallied from three different deficits on the night, as the 66ers blew leads of 2-0, 9-3 and 11-10.

The Quakes didn't do a great job of holding the lead themselves, as Inland also rallied from three different deficits.

The teams combined for 30 hits on the night, including six round-trippers.

Josue De Paula homered in his third straight game and recorded his first two-homer game of his career, as both his home runs tied the game in the first and the sixth, respectively.

Jesus Galiz also homered for Rancho, his third of the year.

Joseilyn Gonzalez (2-0) gave up a go-ahead homer to Kevyn Castillo in the eighth and then a game-tying shot to Juan Flores to lead off the ninth, but eventually got credit for the win, thanks to Wagner's heroics.

The Quakes (22-13) will send Waylin Santana (0-0) to the mound on Saturday night, while the 66ers go with Andre Sanchez (0-2) at 6:30pm. Saturday is Star Wars Night with characters and jersey auctions throughout the evening, thanks to San Antonio Regional Hospital. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes

California League Stories from May 18, 2024

