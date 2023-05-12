More 9th Inning Magic for Yard Goats as Restituyo Blasts Game Winning Homer

Binghamton, NY- Outfielder Bladimir Restituyo cranked a three run home run in the 9th inning leading the Yard Goats to another come from behind win against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 10-9 on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium in New York. Trailing 8-7 with one out in the final inning, Restituyo blasted a pitch over the left field fence giving Hartford a 10-7 lead. The Yard Goats were down 7-2 in the sixth inning before rallying to pull within a run. Last night, the Yard Goats trailed 3-1 in the ninth, and on Tuesday trailed 9-5 in the ninth, and came back to win both games. Hartford has won three of the first five games on the road trip. Hunter Goodman cranked his Eastern League leading 11th home run for Hartford in the win.

The Yard Goats scored a run in the first inning to take an early lead but the Rumble Ponies scored twice in the bottom of the inning to make it 2-1. Binghamton extended its lead to 3-1 on TJ Swartz' RBI single in the third against Hartford starter Chris McMahon. Hartford made it 3-2 on Bret Boswell's sacrifice fly in the third inning.

The Rumble Ponies scored four runs in the fourth inning with an RBI single by Matt Rudick, a two-run double by Jose Peroza, and an error putting the Mets affiliate ahead 7-2. Binghamton starter Jose Chacin was cruising and retired 16 of 17 before running into trouble in the sixth inning. Restityo singled and Hunter Goodman gave the Yard Goats some inspiration with a two-run homer to make it a 7-4 game.

The Yard Goats closed the gap and tied the game by scoring three runs in the seventh off the Ponies bullpen. Bret Boswell cracked a two-RBI double to make it 7-6 and Zac Veen followed with an RBI double, scoring Boswell to tie the game at 7-7. Binghamton got a run in the home half of the seventh inning to take the lead.

Binghamton reliever Justin Courtney, who retired the Yard Goats in order in the eighth, took the mound in the ninth with an 8-7 lead. Colin Simpson began the inning with a walk and Bret Boswell worked a one-out walk putting runners at first and second for Restituyo. Bladimir connected on a 3-run homer, his fourth of the season, to give Hartford the lead for good.

The Yard Goats and Rumble Ponies will play the sixth of a seven-game series on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 PM at Mirabito Stadium in New York. RHP Nick Garcia will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Luis Moreno will pitch for Binghamton. The game can be heard on AM 1410 WPOP, FM 100.9 and the iheart radio app. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday (7:10 PM), and host the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. It is Portland's only visit to Hartford this season (Tuesday-Sunday).

